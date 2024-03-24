Flair Airlines "working overnight" to fix website booking issue

Some Canadians had trouble booking flights with Flair this weekend, and the airline says its team has been working around the clock to fix the issue.

“We want to assure our customers that our teams have been working overnight to address the interruption,” a spokesperson told Daily Hive.

The airline apologized for those who were inconvenienced.

“We anticipate booking services being restored within the next few hours,” it said. “”We understand the importance of a seamless booking experience. Thank you for your patience as we work to restore full functionality.”

Many Canadians got an error message when selecting a route and date for a future flight. Daily Hive tried booking on several browsers from BC, and had no luck.

But air passenger rights advocate Gábor Lukács was able to get through from Halifax, suggesting the website problems were affecting some Canadians but not others.

Several frustrated customers took to social media to share their concerns.

@flairairlines what is up with the website? Trying to book for 2 days now and it’s not working. — Cheezee (@cheezeeTags) March 24, 2024

@flairairlines What’s going on with your website.. Trying to book for days.. cannot access it, and we can, payment fails… — Aurélien Schelcher 🤓 (@aschelch) March 24, 2024

Lukács characterized the situation as “bizarre,” but discouraged customers from jumping to conclusions regarding recent speculation about the airline’s finances.

“Not being able to book a ticket is probably the least harmful thing that can happen in this context,” Lukács said.

The airline has come under fire recently for leaving passengers stranded in Cancun for days at a time, and refuted reports this week that it’s cutting flights as a cost-saving measure.