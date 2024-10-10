Some models of Fisher-Price infant swings are being recalled in Canada following reports of deaths associated with the product.

According to Health Canada, the Fisher-Price Snuga Swings are being recalled due to a suffocation hazard.

As of October 7, 2024, there have been five reports of deaths involving infants when the swing was used for sleep.

The health agency says consumers should “immediately stop using the recalled products.”

The headrest and body support insert should be removed from the seat pad and customers should contact Mattel for a partial refund.

The Snuga Swings are available in different models, which Health Canada notes have “minor differences” in some details, including fabric colours and toy accessories.

About 90,000 affected products were sold in Canada between 2012 and 2022. Nearly 2.1 million were sold in the US.

The following infant swings have been recalled in Canada. Consumers can find the model number on the underside of the swing motor compartment.

The agency warns that bedding should never be added to the swing and it should never be used for infants to sleep in.

“If the product is used for sleep or bedding material is added, the headrest and body support insert on the seat pad can increase the risk of suffocation,” states Health Canada.

Customers can contact Mattel to receive a partial refund for the headrest and body support insert. For more information, customers can reach out to Mattel at 1-855-853-6224 from 9 am to 6 pm ET, Monday to Friday, or visit the company’s website.