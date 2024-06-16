Friday was the final broadcast for Global News anchor Farah Nasser, who announced on air that she had “decided to leave this amazing team and news organization.”

She recalled joining the organization almost a decade ago and being on the same contract as her male counterpart.

“I’ll never forget that,” she said. “And since then, being part of the Global News family has been nothing short of an honour.”

Nasser added, “But before I sign off for the very last time, I wanted to take a moment to express my deepest gratitude to you, our devoted viewers, for trusting me to deliver the news for all of these years. It has truly been a privilege.”



Her announcement comes just days after Global News employees received a memo stating reasons for the company’s latest round of layoffs.

Daily Hive obtained the notice sent by Ward Smith, senior vice president at the Canadian news organization.

“We are sharing with you today that difficult changes have been made across the Global News Network,” it reads.

According to the memo, the company is transitioning its weekend news programming production at its Alberta stations to a new, “more efficient” production model.

In her Instagram post, Nasser wrote, “Leaving when you’re at the peak of your career can be daunting. But for me, it feels like the ideal moment to embark on a new journey.”

She said that TV journalism is evolving, and she’s “excited and invigorated to be part of the change.”

But before diving “headfirst into this new adventure, there’s a story that’s been itching to be told — a book that’s been waiting patiently in the wings that I’ll focus on this summer.”

