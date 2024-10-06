Fall road trip time? This map shows when and where the leaves will peak in Ontario

Fall is the perfect time to visit Ontario because you can witness the spectacle of green summer leaves changing to rich and vibrant shades of autumn yellows, oranges, and reds.

While there are plenty of incredible places to watch the leaves change right here in our own backyard, the real gold is at various parks throughout the province.

If you’re interested in spending an afternoon tracking down the beautiful fall foliage, check out Ontario Parks’ Fall Colour Report, which indicates how the leaves change across the province.

The fall colour report is updated weekly, and it conveniently provides a map and other visual aids to help Ontario leaf peepers determine the current fall foliage conditions at 62 provincial parks and the surrounding areas.

If you’re interested in visiting a specific park, the report also lists the best viewing time for each location, so you’ll never arrive at a park disappointed by what you see.

As we head into October, it will quickly become prime time to view the changing landscape throughout the province, so keep an eye on the colour report and head to your nearest park for the ultimate fall backdrop.

This article was originally published on October 4, 2022. It has since been updated.