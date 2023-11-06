Canadian facing charges for allegedly smuggling thousands of fake toonies into Canada

A Canadian man is facing charges for allegedly smuggling thousands of fake C$2 coins into Canada from China.

In a release on Monday, the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) announced that charges were laid at a Quebec court against a man following a major counterfeit money smuggling investigation.

Jean-François Généreux has been summoned to appear in court on December 4, 2023, to face charges including providing false information in a customs declaration.

“Buying, smuggling and possessing counterfeit currency harms Canada’s economy by encouraging the black market,” said Annie Beauséjour, regional director general of the Quebec region of the CBSA.

“Border services officers are very vigilant and all offenders are subject to sanctions and legal proceedings.”

The investigation into Généreux was launched in January after the CBSA intercepted 12,049 C$2 coins from China.

Below is a close-up photo of the fake coins, showing what is apparently supposed to be Queen Elizabeth II’s effigy.

According to the investigation, Généreux allegedly bought and imported the fake toonies into Canada that were seized.

In February, the CBSA and Sûreté du Québec executed search warrants at the accused’s home in Sorel-Tracy, Quebec. They seized an additional 14,581 C$2 coins and 91 US$50 bills.

Analyses by the forensic laboratory of the RCMP’s National Anti-Counterfeit Bureau and the Royal Canadian Mint confirmed that all of the seized coins and bills were counterfeit.

The CBSA advises anyone with information about suspicious cross-border activity to contact its Border Watch Line at 1-888-502-9060.