Celine Dion spotted at Katy Perry concert, fuelling speculation of a return to stage

Katy Perry’s final performance of her Las Vegas residency drew a celeb-filled crowd, and among the group was none other than Canadian legend Celine Dion.

Perry’s final show at the Resorts World Theatre on Saturday was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Cameron Diaz and her husband Benji Madden, Zoe Saldana, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle in attendance, reports Variety. However, it was Dion’s presence that had people talking.

In a video shared on a fan account, Dion can be seen chatting with other attendees.

“Happy to see her out being able to enjoy things again,” stated a commenter.

In 2021, Dion announced that she was delaying her shows at the same venue, stating, “I’m heartbroken by this.” She has since cancelled all remaining tour dates.

The 55-year-old singer revealed her health struggles and diagnosis in a vulnerable video posted on her social media in 2022, stating that she’s dealing with a very rare neurological disorder called stiff person syndrome.

Dion’s daily life has been impacted by spasms caused by stiff person syndrome, causing difficulties when she walks and not allowing her to use her vocal cords to sing how she used to.

In a statement to Le Journal de Montreal, her sister Claudette said she’s committed to her recovery.

“When I call, and Céline is busy, I talk to my sister Linda, who lives with her, and who tells me she’s working hard,” she stated. “She listens as much as possible to the great researchers of this rare disease.”

It’s Dion’s second public appearance in just around a week, fuelling speculation of the singer’s return to stage.

Do you think @celinedion is preparing her comeback? — Fabrice 🌺 (@BFABRICEE) November 5, 2023

💯 I also believe she’ll be back on stage at one point in the near future.

She deserves this as she has suffered so much yet still remains humbled. — Annette Martin 🇨🇦 (@Annette01413692) November 6, 2023

She’s back 😍 now just waiting for the announcement off her return 🙌😎 hopefully Vegas so I can come back over to Vegas again and see her 😎❤️ — Gary (swol) clements (@swolly_lfc1) November 5, 2023

Dion was recently spotted at the October 31 game between the Montreal Canadiens and Vegas Golden Knights. Along with her three sons, she made her way to the Canadiens’ locker room after the game to congratulate the team on a hard-fought effort.

“Thank you for meeting us after the game, guys! That was memorable for all of us,” stated Dion in a post.