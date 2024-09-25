Amazon Canada’s second Prime Day of the year may still be a few days off (it’s October 8 and 9, if you’re curious), but that doesn’t mean there aren’t already a few sales live right this minute — including these awesome early Prime Day beauty deals.

So, if you’re on the hunt for cult-fave sunscreens, extra-hydrating night masks, glow-inducing highlighters, or other goodies, we’ve got you covered. Just make sure you get ’em while the going’s hot because they won’t stick around long.

Regular body scrubs may dissolve before you’ve sloughed properly (or leave you gritty and greasy), but you won’t have that issue with this exfoliating mitt. It offers extra control, which means you’ll be able to buff away dead skin in all the awkward corners of your bod. Thankfully, there’s also an adjustable wrist strap to keep it from slipping off your hand mid-wash. Reviewers love tucking a bar of soap inside to add some extra lather and say it has the perfect amount of grit.

Belif Aqua Bomb Sleeping Mask Beauty sleep, here we come! A light layer of this plush sleeping mask will inject serious life into dull skin, soothing inflammation (thank you, Scottish Heather) and leaving things majorly hydrated. Because it absorbs quickly, you won’t have to worry about any greasy smudges on your pillow, so you can slather it on and hit the hay. Reviewers with different skin types all agree that it’s one of their favourite sleeping masks! Get it from Amazon Canada for $32.13 ( $44.31 )

If you despise the feeling of any product residue on your skin, this option is for you. Reviewers love its ultra-light texture, saying it sinks in quickly without feeling greasy, sticky, tacky, or heavy. Thankfully, it’s also non-comedogenic, which means you can safely slather it onto your face (and head) without stressing about any breakouts. It offers broad-spectrum protection and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Yes, there are tons of highlighting powders and blushes on the market, but this one stands out for its inclusion of murumuru butter and rose extract, which makes it borderline skincare💪. It has ultra-fine light-reflecting particles that never look chunky or glittery, and it’s hypoallergenic, so you won’t have to stress about any breakouts or skin freakouts.

If your feet could use some serious resurfacing, slip on this mask. Calluses, dry skin, and deep cracks will be no more, with reviewers saying they work their magic even if you don’t leave them on the full requisite hour. You’ll get a pack of two pairs.

This stuff is *intensely* repairing — like, help-your-skin-heal-after-surgery kind of repairing. It’s designed to minimize scarring, protect against bacterial infections, reduce itching and dryness, and protect fragile skin, with some reviewers even saying they noticed a visible improvement in their skin’s condition after just one week.

Wear it solo or layer it over your favourite lip colour to reap the bennies of its plumping power. The shades are sheer and universally flattering, while the plumping effect is gentle (rather than searing) with a mint flavour that’ll have you layering it on at every opportunity.

It’s pH-balanced, alcohol-free, and dermatologist-approved, so it’s no wonder reviewers are totally obsessed. You can use it as a toner or give your face a mist whenever it needs a refresh. Tons of soothing ingredients help tone down redness and inflammation, which is great if your skin is going through a purging phase.

If you, like reviewers, have dry, flakey hands, you’ll be glad to know this stuff handles dehydration in a snap. Thanks to the addition of aloe, it soothes itching, all while absorbing quickly so you can slather it on and get on with your day.

It may look small, but this solid bar can actually replace up to TWO bottles of regular ol’ shampoo — while treating your locks to the same level of care, too. Rice water is priced for its ability to strengthen and protect tresses, which means this formula is ideal for anyone with particularly parched, brittle, stressed, or overprocessed hair (sounds like all of us, am I right?). The formula is also free of any icky, unpronounceable additives, with reviewers saying they’ve actually quit using their fancy-schmancy brands after using it.

It moisturizes instantly, but reviewers really love that it gives lasting hydration, too, which means your skin won’t feel tight and dry by the end of the day. It’s also oil-free and non-comedogenic, so it won’t clog your pores if you layer it on during those extra frosty winter eves.

It’s the dupe to end all dupes, boasting incredible skin-smoothing powers that reviewers say leave their faces looking smooth, glowy, and hydrated to high heaven. What’s cool is that you can choose how to use it: as a radiant primer base for your makeup, as a highlighter, or as a skin-enriching serum on no-makeup days. And because we’re riding that skincare/makeup hybrid train, you’ll be glad to know this stuff’s got squalane and hyaluronic acid for extra moisturizing power.

Not only does it *not* tug at hair, but reviewers say they’ve noticed less fallout since using this brush. It’s designed to glide right through all types of locks (including thick and curly), causes minimal breakage, and can be used wet or dry.

Compact and lightweight, this handheld device will help you fight back against peach fuzz wherever you find it (if that’s what you’re after). Self-sharpening blades make it virtually maintenance-free, and the hypoallergenic head will prevent any unwanted breakouts from cropping up after hair removal. The cap also doubles as a mirror so you could do your epilation basically anywhere. Just make sure you’re stocked up on AA batteries!

Slather this stuff on the next time you’re dealing with a parched pout. Coconut oil, shea butter, and squalane work overnight to make things soft, moisturized, and flake-free by morning (some reviewers say it’s also ah-mazing for sunburnt lips, too).

Unlike your classic jade roller, this thing holds temperature for a *lot* longer, meaning you can take advantage of its cooling, de-puffing, and soothing powers for more than just a few seconds. The wide head will let her tackle large swathes of skin in a snap, making it great for hot days or tackling bruising and swelling on other parts of your body. Reviewers add that it’s also surprisingly effective against sinus pressure and headaches.

This award-winning mask promises to give your hair (and scalp!) a serious detox, which is especially helpful if you, like me, could never part with your dry shampoo. It’s intensely hydrating, so say goodbye to tangles and knots, too. It’s also packed with good-for-hair ingredients like argan oil that’ll smooth down your tresses and even reduce oil production and flakiness.

This is the unscented, hypoallergenic formula of our dreams! It will easily remove even the most stubborn eye makeup (sans burning), and the addition of the brand’s signature thermal water treats skin to some soothing action, too. Reviewers love that it has added glycerin, which acts as a protective shield for their skin barrier and keeps irritation to an absolute minimum.

We may all have pores, but sometimes it’s nice to make ’em (almost) disappear for a while. This cream is perfect for that, working as both a cream and a primer to reduce their appearance, smooth out your skin, and get it prepped for whatever you decide to layer on top. Ingredients like salicylic and agaric acids work in tandem to exfoliate and smooth while reducing oiliness and protecting from environmental stressors. Reviewers say it’s great for people with sensitive skin, too.

Angry zits? Not today, Satan. These soothing spot covers are specially designed to suck up the gunk while chillin’ out your skin, leaving the whole area a lot smoother and less red than before. Die-hard pimple patch reviewers say these are better than any other option they’ve tried, sticking firmly ’til you’re ready to remove them without leaving the offending area irritated, flaky, or parched. You’ll get a pack of 36.

