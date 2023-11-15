A routine traffic stop turned up more than just one violation, perhaps to the surprise of the Ottawa Police Service (OPS) Traffic Escort & Enforcement Unit.

On November 15, OPS tweeted a photo of a white vehicle, stating, perhaps with a sense of weariness, “The list was long with this one.”

The white sedan would have been hard to miss on the road as it looked like it had definitely seen better days. Not only was it missing a bumper, but it also had a crooked grille and a smashed headlamp. And it’s hard to say what exactly happened to the driver’s seat, but we’re pretty sure it doesn’t quite meet safety standards.

“No license, no insurance, fail to display 2 plates, fail to surrender permit, no horn, improper muffler, no parking brake… pretty much an all-round unfit vehicle,” OPS stated.

In response to a homophobic bumper sticker, police stated that in addition to all the traffic violations, the list also included “a dash of ignorance for good measure.”

In response, OPS tweeted the photo alongside a rainbow.

One person commended the police for taking an unsafe vehicle off the road.

The truth is you are doing this individual a great favour by taking him off the road. Hopefully they get their act together before something worse than a ticket happens. Well done! — m j j (@matathomeasleep) November 14, 2023

A commenter claimed to know the driver, stating:

Feel free to have a good look at his other vehicles. He lives on my street and is a neighbourhood nuisance with his loud junkyard on the street in front of his house. — Billy Bell (@BrickerBilly991) November 15, 2023

It looks like the police have their work cut out for them.