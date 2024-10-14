Dollarama has reached a settlement in a national class action lawsuit, and Canadians can claim a portion of the $2.6 million payout.

Law firm LPC Avocats filed a class action lawsuit against the Quebec-based retail chain, alleging that Dollarama failed to correctly display the total price of products subject to environmental handling fees (EHFs). These fees apply to items such as batteries, electronic products, lightbulbs, or toys with batteries.

A release from the law firm states, “The Plaintiff essentially alleged, among other things, that Dollarama did not properly advertise (display) the price of products subject to EHFs it offered for sale and that it charged a total price or EHFs higher than displayed for these products or allowed by law.”

Dollarama has agreed to pay a settlement of $2,643,718.75, which is pending court approval.

“In addition to paying the Settlement Amount, Dollarama has voluntarily implemented business practice changes, detailed in the Settlement Agreement, regarding how it displays the price of its products subject to Ecofees,” reads the statement.

Are you eligible?

You could claim part of the settlement if you purchased a product eligible for an EHF at a Dollarama anywhere in Canada.

For Quebec shoppers, purchases need to have been made between December 11, 2019 and July 4, 2023. For others elsewhere in Canada, purchases need to have been made between April 29, 2021 and July 4, 2023.

How much can you receive?

If eligible, you could receive a maximum of $10, depending on the total number of approved claimants. Regardless of the number of products subject to EHFs you’ve purchased, you’ll only be eligible for a single claim. If your claim is approved, you’ll receive a maximum of $10 via Interact E-Transfer.

What should you do next?

You don’t need to take action for now.

If the settlement is approved after the December 2 settlement approval hearing, you can fill out a claim form online, which will be available here.