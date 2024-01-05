"Did a lot of sh*t sifting": Couple recovers $4,000 cash their dog ate in the grossest way

Cecil the dog was the goodest boy up until he decided to have the most expensive feast of his life — $4,000 in cash.

Owners Clayton and Carrie Law documented the stinky situation in a video on Instagram last month, which has since gone viral.

“Finally ready to talk about last week 💩💸🐾 The bank assured us that this happens all the time,” reads the caption on the post.

“This is Cecil. He has never done anything bad in his life.” The video shows a photo of the seven-year-old Goldendoodle looking as innocent as ever. “Up until he ate $4,000.”

But how did Cecil get his paws on the cash?

The couple told The Washington Post that they had withdrawn the money to pay for a fence installation at their Pittsburgh home.

Clayton had placed the cash in sealed envelopes on the kitchen counter with full intentions of stashing it away.

Unfortunately, Cecil got to it first.

“Suddenly, Clayton yelled to me, ‘Cecil’s eating $4,000!!!!!’ I thought, ‘I cannot be hearing that.’ I almost had a heart attack,” Carrie told the Pittsburgh City Paper.

In a panic, the couple called Cecil’s vet, who assured them that it wasn’t an urgent medical emergency and that all they needed to do was monitor him at home, reported The Post.

After they recovered from the shock, it was time to recover the cash.

The couple accepted their fate and excavated the remains of the $4,000 in the grossest way possible — through Cecil’s vomit and bowel movements.

“Clayton did a lot of sh*t sifting,” reads the Instagram video. It proceeds to show the couple washing crinkled parts of cash in their sink.

They then taped together the torn pieces and managed to salvage around $3,550. Fortunately, their bank told them that they’d accept the bills as long as the serial numbers were visible.

“I felt like a kid who says, ‘The dog ate my homework,’” Carrie told The Post. “I was surprised when they said they’d seen similar things happen multiple times — that maybe dogs liked the particular smells on money.”

While Clayton and Carrie weren’t too pleased with the ordeal they went through, the internet was thoroughly entertained.

“There’s laundering money and then there’s LAUNDERING money! 🤣,” one person commented on the post.

Do you have any crazy stories about your pet eating something they shouldn't have? Let us know in the comments!