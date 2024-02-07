“Treated like a criminal”: Woman alleges Delta Airlines staff reprimanded her for not wearing a bra

A traveller from New Zealand claims she was “escorted off” a Delta Airlines flight because she wasn’t wearing a bra under her shirt.

According to the New Zealand Herald, Lisa Archbold was flying from Salt Lake City to San Francisco on January 22 after attending the Sundance Film Festival.

The DJ and vocalist alleged that minutes after she found her seat, an airline attendant approached her and told her that she needed to speak with her privately.

At first, the flyer was concerned that the issue may be linked to her advertising for a liquor brand at the film festival. Her checked luggage had alcohol in it.

But she quickly learned that the reason was her not wearing a bra.

Archbold alleges the staff member told her that it is “Delta’s policy to remove anyone in revealing clothes from the aircraft” and that she was allowed to stay on the plane if she wore a jacket.

She told Yahoo News Australia that she complied and put a jacket on before returning to her seat.

Following the incident, the DJ shared a photo on X summarizing her story. She can be seen in white pants and a sheer white top.

@Delta I was extracted from a delta flight for not wearing a bra. The gate attendant waited until the entire plane was seated, then asked to speak to me privately and escorted me off the plane, like a criminal.I was told “the official policy of @Delta is that women must cover up” pic.twitter.com/NuxiCrYf90 — DJette kiwi (@DJettekiwi) January 23, 2024

“Delta, I was extracted from a Delta flight for not wearing a bra. The gate attendant waited until the entire plane was seated, then asked to speak to me privately and escorted me off the plane like a criminal. I was told ‘the official policy of Delta is that women must cover up,'” she wrote.

The traveller was shocked. She described her outfit as “baggy pants and shirt.”

“I was dressed like a little boy,” Archbold told the Herald, adding that she felt targeted because she wore men’s clothes.

Archbold added that she travels frequently for work and has never experienced anyone complaining about her clothing choices.

Daily Hive has contacted Delta Airlines and Archbold for further comment regarding the incident.