A deadline has been announced for Canadian iPhone users hoping to cash in on an Apple class-action lawsuit settlement.

A BC Supreme Court judge approved the $14.4 million settlement in March.

The class action was launched in 2018 against Apple Inc. and Apple Canada, claiming there were performance mitigation features of Apple’s iOS software (versions 10.2.1, 10.3, 11 and/or 11.2 for iPhones) that caused defects, leading the iPhones to “prematurely age, degrade, or shut down unexpectedly.”

The software updates also caused defects to the iPhone batteries, and the ordeal became known as “batterygate.”

Apple denied the allegations in the class action, and the settlement is not an admission of wrongdoing or fault on its behalf. The tech giant had previously agreed to pay between $11,137,500 and $14,427,500 collectively to impacted iPhone users in Canada.

Eligible Canadians could receive between $17.50 and $150, depending on how many people apply for the settlement.

Customers — except those in Quebec — who owned or operated an Apple iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, SE, 7, or 7 Plus smartphone device with iOS 10.2.1 or later (for iPhone 6, 6 Plus, 6s, 6s Plus, or SE), and/or iOS 11.2 or later (for iPhone 7 or 7 Plus), installed or downloaded before December 21, 2017, may be eligible for payment from the class action.

According to the class action’s website, the deadline to submit a claim is September 2, 2024.

The claim form can be filled out online here. The claim form requires class members to provide their name, mailing address, and iPhone serial number.

The deadline to opt out of the class action has passed. More information about the class action is available on the Canadian iPhone Management Class Action website.