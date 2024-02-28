Canadian dog owners might be eligible for compensation in a class-action lawsuit against a popular pet food brand.

According to the settlement notice issued by Koskie Minsky LLP and McKenzie Lake Lawyer, 33 of Hill’s Pet Nutrition Canada Inc. and Hill’s Pet Nutrition, Inc.’s canned dog food allegedly contained high vitamin D levels, which may be dangerous for dogs to consume.

“Vitamin D toxicity can result in dog illness, hospitalization, and death,” states the document.

Hill denies these allegations but agrees to provide a settlement fund of US$575,000 (C$780,870).

You might be eligible to claim compensation if you bought any of the 33 products listed in the lawsuit between September 1, 2018, and May 31, 2019.

Those eligible can claim the following types of compensation:

dog injury claims of up to $500 for expenses incurred in screening, diagnosing, and treating the dog with symptoms consistent with consumption of excess vitamin D as a result of consuming the product

dog injury claims of up to $5,000 if consuming the product led to the death of the dog

“Acceptable forms of documentation include: veterinary notes, veterinary records, test or laboratory reports, or statements and/or letters from the veterinarian, hospital or clinic,” states the document.

Those who purchased the items can receive the full price if they provide proof of purchase. Those without proof of purchase can claim up to US$20 (C$27).

To receive compensation, you must submit a claim form by March 26, 2024.