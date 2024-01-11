NewsMovies & TVCanada

Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in January

National Trending Staff
|
Jan 11 2024, 10:27 pm
Serhii Bobyk/Shutterstock

If you’re looking for a cheap weekend activity for the whole family, head to your local Cineplex.

Great movies for just $2.99 are playing at Cineplex theatres across Canada this month

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” the cinema chain said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning for only $2.99 plus tax.”

Here are the movies available.

Saturday, January 13 — The Super Mario Bros. Movie

cineplex

Universal Pictures Illumination

Saturday, January 20 — PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

cineplex

Spin Master Entertainment

Saturday, January 27 — Spirited Away

cineplex

Studio Ghibli

An updated list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.

