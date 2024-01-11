Here are the $2.99 movies at Cineplex theatres across Canada in January

If you’re looking for a cheap weekend activity for the whole family, head to your local Cineplex.

Great movies for just $2.99 are playing at Cineplex theatres across Canada this month

“Weekend plans for the whole gang just got easier!” the cinema chain said. “Our Family Favourites program runs movies every Saturday morning for only $2.99 plus tax.”

Here are the movies available.

Saturday, January 13 — The Super Mario Bros. Movie

Saturday, January 20 — PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie

Saturday, January 27 — Spirited Away

An updated list of screening times and films is available on the official Cineplex website.