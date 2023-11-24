Hundreds of pre-lit, artificial Christmas trees that were sold across Canada are being recalled because of fire and burn hazards.

According to the Government of Canada’s recall site, the Home Decorators Collection 7.5-foot Grand Duchess Balsam Fir LED Pre-Lit Artificial Christmas Tree with 5,000 Colour Changing Lights is being pulled from shelves.

The recall states it’s being pulled because the tree’s “control panel or electrical cord plug may overheat, posing a burn or fire hazard.”

More than 880 of the trees were sold at Home Depot across Canada between October and November, but as of November 21, there have been no reports of any injuries or incidents in Canada.

If you do have one of these trees in your home, you’re being told to “immediately stop using the recalled product and return it to a local The Home Depot Canada store for a full refund.”

You can read more information on the recall here.