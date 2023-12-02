It’s that time of the year again — flu season has officially started, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.

According to the agency’s weekly influenza report, influenza activity has “crossed the national threshold” at the national level, signalling the start of the influenza season.

“Most surveillance indicators are increasing but remain within expected levels typical of this time of year,” reads the agency’s weekly influenza report.

In all, 7.5% of people tested positive for influenza between November 19 and 25 and 1.6% of hospital visits for influenza-like illness was 1.6%, which is “within typical of this time of year.”

There were 555 hospitalizations due to influenza nationwide between August 27 and November 25, with adults 65 years and older accounting for 45% of hospitalizations.

“Flu symptoms appear one to four days after exposure to the virus,” states the Health Canada website.

Symptoms include fever, cough, muscle aches and pain, headache, chills, fatigue, loss of appetite, sore throat, and a runny or stuffy nose. Complications can lead to pneumonia and respiratory failure or worsening of chronic health conditions.

Those infected with the virus are considered contagious from the day before they start showing symptoms until around five days after the first symptoms.

For those who think they might have the flu, Health Canada is urging people to follow COVID-19 prevention measures. You can protect yourself by getting the flu shot.

“The flu shot is your best defence against the flu,” reads the website. “The flu shot is recommended for almost everyone who is six months of age and older.”

Check here for more information.