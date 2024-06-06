With the high cost of living, how are Canadians with kids managing their expenses?

Being a parent while the country is experiencing an affordability crisis is no easy feat, and some folks are questioning how it’s even possible for Canadians to raise a family during such tough economic times.

In the Ask A Canadian subreddit, one person shared their concern for young parents across the country, asking how they’re affording to raise a family.

“It amazes me how couples in their early 30s have enough money to afford to raise one or more kids,” wrote the Redditor. “How do you guys do it?”

The post was flooded with hundreds of comments from Canadians chiming in on the topic and there was a common theme among most replies: you just make it work.

One person, who said they aren’t a parent, highlighted that their friends who have kids adapted to the change and learned to manage.

“For the ones who can’t afford a nanny, 4,000 sq ft house, and a private school… they just make it work with their budget.”

They noted that while it’s always nice to be able to afford luxuries for children, it’s not possible for every family.

“At the core of raising a family, they need to be clothed, fed, and most importantly, loved and supported by their parents,” they wrote.

One parent said their hack for being able to afford kids is trying to do “every free activity possible, which is surprisingly a lot.”

“Free/subsidized activities are huge,” added another commenter. “I think there is a lie we’ve bought into that the activities advertised are the only ones. No!”

Personal budgeting and cutting out some leisure activities were also key for many parents in the comments.

“We make budgets… we go out less. Instead of movie nights, drinks with friends, vacations, luxury items, [and] all these nice nights with friends, we stay home with kids,” shared a Reddit user.

One mom said it’s very possible to afford kids “if you prioritize.”

“Here in Montreal, many families live in duplexes, sometimes two to three kids share a bedroom and they do fine.”

She added that it helps that she has access to “high-quality daycare” for $9 per day.

Sacrifice seemed to be a common theme among many parents as well.

“There’s plenty of ways to make it happen, but they all require a lot of sacrifice and effort,” stated a Redditor.

A 28-year-old parent said they have two young kids. “We just make it work,” they said, adding that they have one used car, don’t travel, thrift instead buying new clothes, and eat at home most of the time.

“You’ll make budgets and find savings you never thought possible before,” added a Redditor. “The most thrifty people I know are parents of young children because EVERYTHING is expensive for them.”

Others chimed in about not being able to afford to have kids at all.