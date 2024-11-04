Ways Canadians will get money from the government this holiday season

The holidays can be tough on your bank account. Fortunately, Canadians can expect some extra money from the government in several ways.

With the gift-giving season approaching, being able to afford presents amid a cost of living crisis — let alone groceries — can be a struggle.

For those worried about the new expenses the holidays will inevitably bring, you could see some relief with the help of the federal government’s benefits, credits, and rebates.

Here is how and when you’ll receive more money from the feds this festive season.

Canada Pension Plan (CPP)

When you’ll receive the money: November 27, December 20 The CPP is a monthly, taxable benefit that replaces part of your income at a certain age. According to the federal government, to qualify for the retirement pension, you must be at least 60 years old and have made one valid contribution to it. Ottawa says the amount you’ll recieve depends on different factors, such as the age at which you decided to start your pension, how much and for how long you contributed to the CPP, and your average earnings throughout your working life.

“For 2025, the maximum monthly amount you could receive if you start your pension at age 65 is $1,364.60,” according to the government. “The average monthly amount paid for a new retirement pension (at age 65) in July 2024 was $815.00.”

Canada Child Benefit (CCB)

When you’ll receive the money: November 20, December 13

With the new benefit year beginning in July, the Canada Child Benefit (CCB) has increased, giving Canadians a small but much-needed child tax boost to support their kids.

Child tax payments have now increased by 4.7%. This means the maximum benefit for a child under six has increased by $350, from $7,437 to $7,787. For kids aged six to 17, it’s increased by $295, from $6,275 to $6,570.

This amount is tax-free, too.

Ontario Trillium Benefit (OTB)

When you’ll receive the money: November 8, December 10

The OTB is the combined payment of the Ontario energy and property tax credit, the Northern Ontario Energy Credit, and the Ontario sales tax credit.

Alberta Child and Family Benefit (ACFB)

When you’ll receive the money: November 27

The ACFB is a tax-free amount paid to families with children under 18.

The benefit is reduced as family income exceeds $25,935. If your adjusted family net income is between $25,935 and $43,460, you may receive a partial benefit.

These payments are made separately from the CCB payment and are funded fully by the Alberta government.