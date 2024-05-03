Canadians can apply to be a human canvas on "Ink Master" and here's how

Are you ready to turn your body into a true work of art? Then you may want to apply to be a human canvas on Ink Master.

The long-running reality competition is gearing up for Season 16, slated to begin airing this fall on Paramount+. Online applications for people interested in getting tattoos during the show are now open.

All potential human canvases must be local to Canada, which means it could be your opportunity to have your ink dreams come true.

Ink Master originally debuted on Spike in 2012 with host Dave Navarro of Jane’s Addiction fame, with spinoff series including Redemption in 2015, Angels in 2017, and Grudge Match in 2019.

Season 15 in 2023 was hosted by Joel Madden of Good Charlotte and featured judges DJ Tambe, Ryan Ashley, and Nikko Hurtado. Bobby Johnson was crowned Ink Master and took home the $250,000 cash prize.

The application asks each potential human canvas to describe their personality, what tattoo style they would like, where they want the design placed on their body, and more.

You’ll also have to rate your pain threshold and describe the most painful experience you have ever had. That way, the producers can know if you’re up to the challenge.

Applicants are informed that human canvases are not reimbursed for travel, accommodations or participation in the show during submission.

If you’re not ready to get inked, there are other reality shows and competitions that Canadians can apply for, including Netflix’s Squid Game: The Challenge and Love is Blind.