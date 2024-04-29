If you’ve ever wanted to sell pictures of your feet on FeetFinder, one Canadian nail salon is offering you the chance to do just that.

According to a press release, Fix Nail Bar in Toronto is “embracing the foot fetish market” by offering customers a unique deal.

Patrons who give written consent for the salon to sell their feet on FeetFinder, an online platform that allows its users to buy or sell custom foot content, can receive 20% off their pedicure service.

According to the website, FeetFinder generates over $5 million in foot content sales annually and is the “safest and most secure website” to do so.

The salon explained that FeetFinder has grown into a “significant platform” that allows for a “lucrative opportunity” to share exclusive content while allowing customers to save on their pedicure services.

In a statement emailed to Daily Hive, Fix Nail Bar founder Neketa Andrews explained that the salon’s “Foot Your Bill” campaign will support its business growth as customers “dip their toes into the platform while creating a truly memorable experience.”

Some customers seemed entertained by the idea the “Foot Your Bill” campaign on social media.

“Lmfao, this is hilarious,” wrote one commenter.

“This is good,” added another.

Those looking to take advantage of the deal must book an appointment at Fix Nail Bar and mention the “Foot Your Bill” deal when making a reservation.

When their pedicure service is complete, they can sign a waiver permitting the salon to sell their feet pictures on their behalf. Doing so will give them a 20% discount on their pedicure.

If customers are concerned about privacy, the salon assures them that all foot photographs will remain anonymous and contain no identifying information.

Would you agree to take on this deal for a discount? Let us know in the comments.