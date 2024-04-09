Two Ontario women are facing charges after allegedly leaving three young children unattended in a casino parking lot in Pickering for four hours.

On Monday, April 8, at approximately 7:45 pm, Durham Regional Police say they responded to a check on well-being call at the Pickering Casino Resort, located at 888 Durham Live Avenue.

Casino security located three children — aged 10, nine, and two — who were alone and unsupervised.

I am sitting here shaking reading this! I sincerely hope that the CAS does their jobs properly. No slap on the wrist for these two women who are suppose to be mothers first and gamblers last. Obviously they thought that the chips were in their favour when they gambled leaving the… — Lynne Irwin (@LLynneIrwin) April 9, 2024

According to police, the children had been left in a vehicle parked in the casino lot and were found playing on the roadway near Church Street.

The eldest child told police that they were left alone by their mother so she could visit the casino. The children were also reportedly given a cell phone, but the device had died before they were found.

YIKES you can spend money at the casino but not get a baby sitter?? — row (@rowenreid) April 9, 2024

According to Durham police, security footage from the area confirmed that the children had been alone and unsupervised for over four hours.

The parents of the children were subsequently located by police and charged under the Child Youth and Family Services Act.

Unbelievable!😳😳who does this? — laleh (@laleh18062577) April 9, 2024

A 39-year-old female from Aurora, who is the mother of the ten and nine-year-old, has been charged with leaving a child unattended. A 41-year-old female from Markham, who is the mother of the two-year-old, has also been charged with leaving a child unattended.

A two year old alone for over 4 hours? Can’t make this stuff up. — J Penney (@JPenney19) April 9, 2024

Police say the Children’s Aid Society (CAS) was contacted regarding the incident and has opened an investigation.