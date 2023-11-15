Canadian food prices are not fun right now, and grocery stores are a mix of anxiety-inducing and bank-account-draining.

According to the 13th edition of Canada’s Food Price Report, Canadians will continue to “feel the effects of high food inflation and food insecurity/affordability will also be a big issue with rising food prices.”

The current rate for food price increases across the country ranges from 5 to 7%, with the bulk of increases coming in the vegetables, baked goods, dairy, and meat categories.

Thankfully, the internet is capable of coming together and helping people in times of need.

Redditor u/sesamesticks shared a useful post on the r/askTO subreddit, triggering a lengthy thread of Canadians sharing some of their must-try, hidden-gem grocery store discoveries.

“What are your go-to, potentially lesser-known items from mass market grocery stores that everyone must try?” asks u/sesamesticks. “Or which brands are by far and away better than the others?”

The Reddit user asked for recommendations for widely available products, and the results have been as interesting as they look appetizing – plus, some options are money-savers.

Farm Boy Toum

This Lebanese-style garlic sauce is made from just five simple ingredients. The Reddit thread says it is like “garlic mayo but without the egg” and recommends it on “everything from crackers to shawarma.”

Krinos Macedonian Feta

Popular in northern Greece, Macedonian-style feta has the unique characteristics of a double cream cheese but with low milk-fat content.

“Delicious, tangy, and creamy feta,” says the Reddit thread.

Bibigo Beef Bulgogi Mandu (Dumplings)

One Redditor called it the “best frozen dumplings I’ve ever had,” and they’re available exclusively at Canadian Costcos.

Camino Milk Chocolate With Hazelnut

Similarly, the thread calls this the “best readily available chocolate bar I’ve ever had.”

PC Skyr Bars

These make for a great high-protein and low-sugar snack that is relatively healthy at only seven grams of sugar.

Liberte Dessert Collection Yogurt

The Reddit thread says, unlike the Skyr, these are not healthy but a “unique and tasty take on yogurt.”

Natrel Mochi Ice Cream Balls

Ice cream wrapped in sweet rice dough – what else do you need?

Freshly Squeezed Unpasteurized Orange Juice

This store-made OJ is better than Tropicana, according to the Reddit thread.

Rao’s Pasta Sauce

“I once couldn’t fathom paying $10 for pasta sauce until I realized that a jar of this stuff plus cheap pasta makes for an easy, restaurant-quality meal at a fraction of restaurant pricing,” says the Reddit post.

Other Redditors chimed in on their personal must-have, hidden-gem favourites: