Cigarette warning labels in Canada are about to get even more graphic

Editor’s note: This article contains graphic images of cigarette warning labels that some readers may find disturbing.

Cigarette warning labels in Canada are getting an update with a new slate of images that are even more graphic.

From a swollen red tumour in someone’s neck to black lungs spilling out of a person’s sliced chest to a gangrenous black toe, the set of 14 new warning labels will hopefully deter more Canadians from smoking just in time for National Non-Smoking Week starting January 21.

“It has been demonstrated that picture warnings are effective at decreasing smoking,” said the Canadian Cancer Society in a press release about the new warnings. “A picture says a thousand words.”

According to the Canadian Cancer Society, it is the first time for tongue cancer, stomach cancer, neck cancer, and gangrene to be featured images on cigarette warning labels.

It adds that this is the first time since 2012 that the warnings on packages have changed.

“The existing warnings are stale,” stated the organization.

There are also 13 new images inside the package, which can be seen on the Health Canada site along with the full set of new picture warnings.

Manufacturers have until January 31 to ensure that all cigarette packs feature the new warnings, while retailers have until April 30.

The Canadian Cancer Society says a second set of exterior and interior cigarette warning labels will be introduced in 2026.

This comes months after the federal government implemented a regulation that made Canada the first country to require health warnings to be printed on individual cigarettes.

The changes first appeared on king-size cigarettes and are set to expand to tipping paper, cigarette tubes, and other tobacco products later this spring, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

Canada was the first country to require picture warnings for cigarette packages in 2001.