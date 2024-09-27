Canadian businesses are closing at rates not seen in years

Canadian businesses are shutting their doors at a rate the country hasn’t seen since the start of the pandemic.

Driving the news: The number of active Canadian businesses in June fell to just over 929,000, the biggest monthly decrease since May 2020. According to Statistics Canada, 5% of all businesses in the country shut their doors in the month.

The closures weren’t offset by new businesses either — June saw the lowest rate of new business openings in over a year.

Why it’s happening: Business closures were at historic lows after the feds doled out $49 billion worth of loans during the pandemic, but since the final repayment deadline for those loans passed earlier this year, the tide has shifted.

In the first three months of this year, Canadian business insolvencies in a quarter reached their highest point since the start of the global financial crisis in 2008.

Why it matters: It’s not just bad news for your favourite mom-and-pop restaurant, it’s another symptom of an economic slowdown that’s threatening to turn into a full-blown recession.

