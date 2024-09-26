Walmart Canada spending $92M on pay hikes to hang on to workers

The company famous for rolling things back is pushing wages up.

Driving the news: Walmart Canada announced it’s putting $92 million towards increasing hourly wages for supply chain workers and retail associates. It’s the second time this year the retailer has boosted wages, committing $53 million back in July.

The wage increases earlier this summer ranged from $0.30 to $1 per-hour bumps, a Walmart Canada head told HR Reporter, which isn’t huge, but hey, it’s something.

Big picture: Higher wages are one part of the company’s strategy to retain workers and cut down on turnover. The company has also rolled out initiatives to make in-store positions feel less like thankless dead-end gigs and more like careers with advancement possibilities.

Last year, the company invested $50 million over five years to bring its Live Better U program to Canada. The program offers and pays for a selection of courses for employees that are “curated based on the new and future needs of the business.”

Why it matters: With over 100,000 total employees including some 40,000 in-store workers, Walmart is one of Canada’s largest employers. Decisions the company makes are influential in the broader retail space and could inspire similar hiring practices at other stores.

You might also like: Cash incoming: Canadians getting carbon rebate payment soon

"This is concerning": Tiff Macklem highlights alarming debt trend in Canadian renters

Ka-ching: Canadians getting GST credit payment soon

Get smarter about what matters. Sign up for The Peak, a free five-minute daily email on Canadian business, tech, and finance that you’ll actually enjoy reading.