Travelling to the UK? Canada updates travel advisory due to "threat of terrorism"

Police stand guard at the Sunderland Citizens Advice Bureau after it is burnt out following a night of rioting by the Far-Right, Sunderland, UK (Chemival/Shutterstock)

The federal government has just updated its travel advisory for the UK, warning Canadians of riots, violent clashes, and terrorism threats.

On Wednesday, Global Affairs Canada updated the risk level in the UK, advising travellers to “exercise a high degree of caution in the United Kingdom due to the threat of terrorism.”

There have been demonstrations and violent clashes between police and protestors since July 30, with the travel advisory citing terrorist attacks carried out in several cities in Europe.

“In the United Kingdom, previous attacks have resulted in casualties. They have included random violent incidents in public areas, such as knife and vehicle attacks as well as explosions,” reads a statement on the website. “These incidents have occurred mainly in the London area but have also happened elsewhere.”

On July 29, three young girls were killed in a knife attack at a Taylor Swift-themed dance event in Southport, in northern England, reports Reuters. A 17-year-old male was arrested and charged with murder and attempted murder.

Police have stated that the suspect was born in Britain and haven’t considered the incident as terrorism. However, “false information” was shared on social media claiming that the suspect was an Islamist immigrant, triggering anti-Muslim protests in Southport as well as an attack on the town’s mosque.

According to the BBC, days after the riot at Southport, violent protests broke out in London, Hartlepool, and Manchester. Mosques and hotels that house asylum seekers were also targeted throughout the week.

Sky News reports that as of Wednesday, police are aware of over 100 far-right protests and 30 counter-events planned nationwide.

“Even peaceful demonstrations can turn violent at any time,” states Global Affairs. “Past violent clashes between protestors and security forces have resulted in assaults, riots, looting, and vandalism. Protests can deteriorate quickly.”

Public areas like tourist attractions, shopping centres, markets, hotels, schools, airports, transportation hubs, and places of worship are all likely targets.

Global Affairs Canada also urges travellers to be aware of their surroundings, especially when attending large gatherings such as sporting events, public celebrations, and political events.

The British Home Office states, “The threat to Northern Ireland from Northern Ireland-related terrorism is substantial.” On a scale of five, the threat level is currently three.