As summer approaches, your calendar is probably filling up with fewer work meetings and more travel plans.

While the thought of taking time off is invigorating, planning a trip can also be stressful — from booking flights to setting an itinerary to packing.

Thankfully, Vrbo has revealed its list of Vacation Homes of the Year that’ll cross accommodations off your checklist.

The rentals met the criteria of having stellar ratings, excellent guest reviews, non-stop bookings, and family-friendly amenities.

“They have a proven track record of earning excellent ratings and reviews, and the hosts who own and manage these places are dedicated to going above and beyond for their guests,” said Vrbo spokesperson Mary Zajac. “We also know every family has different tastes and vacation preferences, so this list represents a variety of price points, destinations, types of properties, and design.”

From a cozy log cabin in Kimberly, BC, to a farmhouse situated on a picturesque cove in Port Carling, Ontario, there are plenty of options for the perfect getaway for you and your family.

Here are Canada’s top seven vacation rentals that you need to book ASAP.

Nestled between the Rocky Mountains and Purcell Mountain Valley, this full-furnished vacation home boasts three levels of cozy living space and can sleep up to eight people. Guests will feel refreshed among the towering evergreens and sweeping mountain vistas while also enjoying nearby hiking, skiing, and championship golf courses.

Set high up on a hill with stunning views in every direction, Bushel Ridge offers a truly private and tranquil retreat in the countryside. Relaxation seekers can enjoy a soak in the grain barrel hot tub, watch the snow fall from the nine-foot windows, or unwind with a game of bocce or disc golf on the property. Inside, the property is decorated with artful pieces and collectibles and sleeps four.

“Cabin on the Creek” is a modern and stylish luxury cabin perfect for nature enthusiasts, lakegoers, family, and friends. The open-concept cottage boasts a custom gourmet kitchen and coffee bar station, and the outdoor dining and grilling area overlooks the lake. Kayaks are also available on the property, and guests can enjoy swimming and other watersports from the brand-new dock.

“Falcon’s Nest” is a professionally designed & decorated modern farmhouse situated on a calm cove with clear waters, towering pines, and the rugged rock landscape of the Canadian Shield. The mindful-forward retreat blends style and comfort with premium amenities like the cozy stone fireplace, gorgeous wood-burning red cedar hot tub, and large Muskoka firepit.

Spacious yet intimate, the designer furnishings of this modern chalet reflect the peaceful views of the surrounding landscape and Saint Lawrence River. Sleeping 10, guests will delight in the relaxing spa tub, balcony views, fireplace, arcade room, and seasonal gardens.

Cedar Cottage is a masterpiece designed by MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple. It blends traditional geometries with modern detailing for an unparalleled living experience. Just steps from the sandy beach, the cottage comes equipped with a full kitchen, a wood-fired hot tub, and a private balcony to take in the sweeping ocean and mountain views. The famous Cabot Trail is only a five-minute drive from the property.

This stunning modern farmhouse was constructed with luxurious details, including large picture windows, oak-engineered floors and 24-foot ceilings. Each of the five bedrooms showcases an incredible ocean view of Barachois Beach, and the indoor basketball court and workout area make this a unique stay for travellers.