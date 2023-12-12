NewsCanadaCanada

Canada Post is experiencing a "technical issue" impacting some parcel deliveries

Dec 12 2023, 1:51 am
Canada Post is experiencing a "technical issue" impacting some parcel deliveries
If you’re trying to send holiday parcels you may experience delays as Canada Post has announced its post offices are currently experiencing a “technical issue” impacting deliveries.

Canada Post posted about the issue on social media on Monday evening.

“Our system is currently experiencing a technical issue preventing post offices from accepting parcels for delivery within Canada. We’ve identified the issue and are urgently working to restore full post office service for customers,” wrote the Crown corporation.

“We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience and thank them for their patience and understanding.”

In the comments of its announcement on Facebook, Canada Post noted that the issue does not impact packages that have already been sent.

“Items already in transit are not affected,” it stated.

Some Canadians hoping to send mail today took to social media to post about the delays they experienced at their local post offices.

The technical issue comes as the shipping deadline for the 2023 holiday season are fast approaching. 

