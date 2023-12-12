If you’re trying to send holiday parcels you may experience delays as Canada Post has announced its post offices are currently experiencing a “technical issue” impacting deliveries.

Canada Post posted about the issue on social media on Monday evening.

Our system is currently experiencing a technical issue preventing post offices from accepting parcels for delivery within Canada. We’ve identified the issue and are urgently working to restore full post office service for customers. (1/2) — Canada Post Helps (@canadaposthelps) December 11, 2023

“Our system is currently experiencing a technical issue preventing post offices from accepting parcels for delivery within Canada. We’ve identified the issue and are urgently working to restore full post office service for customers,” wrote the Crown corporation.

“We apologize to our customers for this inconvenience and thank them for their patience and understanding.”

In the comments of its announcement on Facebook, Canada Post noted that the issue does not impact packages that have already been sent.

“Items already in transit are not affected,” it stated.

Some Canadians hoping to send mail today took to social media to post about the delays they experienced at their local post offices.

Pretty cool standing in line at Canada Post for 30 minutes only for them to tell me they can't process any shipment within Canada at this time. pic.twitter.com/g24wfdwLYz — The CW (@CJW_101) December 12, 2023

Is there a Canada Post computer network outage? …both Manotick Post Offices have no computers working and have had to stop receiving parcels/mail today…🤔 — Andrew King (@twitandrewking) December 11, 2023

Ok this is absolutely not this employees fault because there is some province wide system issue but I just waited in line at canada post just to get to the desk and have them say "sorry we're unable to send things". MA'AM THIS IS A POST OFFICE 😂 — kakikaeru (@kakikaeruwrites) December 11, 2023

The technical issue comes as the shipping deadline for the 2023 holiday season are fast approaching.