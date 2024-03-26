"Necessary": Canada Goose lays off 17% of its global corporate workforce

Luxury parka maker Canada Goose says it is laying off 17% of its global workforce as part of a realignment of its teams to promote its “next phase of growth.”

The company, which is headquartered in Toronto, called the layoffs “sad” in its post on LinkedIn from its CEO Dani Reiss, adding that “decisions like this are heartbreaking” but at the same time “necessary for the next phase” of Canada Goose.

“For those of you who are exiting the business, thank you for choosing to spend part of your career at Canada Goose. Your commitment, accomplishments, and impact will always be remembered,” the post added.

It’s not known how many jobs in Canada will be affected by the layoffs.