The grisly history of the Amber Alert: Why you're alerted for some incidents, but not for others

Editor’s note: This article mentions and discusses child abduction and death.

Canada isn’t the only country that has an Amber Alert system. The emergency broadcast method is used in many European and Asian countries, as well as in the US, where it originated.

On January 13, 1996, nine-year-old Amber Rene Hagerman was abducted in Arlington, Texas. Her lifeless body was recovered just two days later.

Investigators determined Amber was murdered.

The brutal killing of Amber shook the nation. It led to the development of an eponymous alert system created to quicken the process of locating missing children who could be at risk of being harmed or, worse, killed.

According to missingkids.ca, the system was initially a joint effort between law enforcement agencies and media broadcasters. It was used to alert the public in case someone had seen something and could help recover the child in question.

A backronym was later created for the “AMBER” Alert system — America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response. The Alert was adopted worldwide, sometimes under more regionally relevant names.

In Canada, Amber Alerts are used quite often to facilitate police investigations. While there’s a national set of criteria to warrant one, factors behind it can vary provincially and depend on decisions made by local Amber Alert committees. That said, only law enforcement can issue such an alert.

Community members may be alerted through mobile phones, TV, radio, and social media apps.

Basic Amber Alert requirements