Canada considering citizenship path for undocumented migrants

The federal cabinet is mulling a plan to give thousands of undocumented migrants in Canada official citizenship status.
Catch-up: Under the proposal, people who entered Canada legally but stayed after their visas expired (including international students) are expected to be eligible for official status.
- While there’s no concrete tally, the number of undocumented migrants in Canada is estimated to be as high as 500,000.
Why it matters: The government signalled as early as 2021 that it would look to give undocumented migrants a path to citizenship, but the move now comes amid a sharp downturn in public support for immigration.
- So far this year, the feds have announced a steep cut in the number of international student visas it will issue, along with a tighter limit on temporary workers.
Yes, but: Advocates argue that offering undocumented workers citizenship could inject billions into the economy by freeing them up to find better-paying jobs. It could also create a new stream of tax revenue by reducing under-the-table cash payments.
