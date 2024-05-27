Canada considering citizenship path for undocumented migrants

The federal cabinet is mulling a plan to give thousands of undocumented migrants in Canada official citizenship status.

Catch-up: Under the proposal, people who entered Canada legally but stayed after their visas expired (including international students) are expected to be eligible for official status.

While there’s no concrete tally, the number of undocumented migrants in Canada is estimated to be as high as 500,000.

Why it matters: The government signalled as early as 2021 that it would look to give undocumented migrants a path to citizenship, but the move now comes amid a sharp downturn in public support for immigration.

So far this year, the feds have announced a steep cut in the number of international student visas it will issue, along with a tighter limit on temporary workers.

Yes, but: Advocates argue that offering undocumented workers citizenship could inject billions into the economy by freeing them up to find better-paying jobs. It could also create a new stream of tax revenue by reducing under-the-table cash payments.

You might also like: Canadians born abroad could soon pass on citizenship to their children

Starting in fall, international students can only work 24 hours a week: Marc Miller

Over 40% of newcomers think Canada's immigration targets are "too high"

Get smarter about what matters. Sign up for The Peak, a free five-minute daily email on Canadian business, tech, and finance that you’ll actually enjoy reading.