These are the best “anytime” travel rewards credit cards in Canada

Travel credit cards can be a great option for folks hoping to earn points towards an upcoming trip.

But there are specific credit cards that can suit your travel needs, depending on what you’re looking for.

According to Rewards Canada — a Canadian credit card resource website — any travel anytime cards are a more flexible credit card option, allowing users to book accommodations, car rentals, and travel packages —not just flights.

Canadians should be aware of two main “any travel anytime” reward redemption methods. The first allows you to book on your own with any travel provider, and the other requires you to book any travel via the credit card’s travel agency, notes the website.

If you’re confused about what “any travel anytime” credit card is best suited for you, Rewards Canada has broken down the top options, whether you’re booking on your own, or booking via the credit cards rewards travel service.

Booking any travel on your own

Rewards Canada refers to these cards as the “most flexible of all credit card travel rewards” that don’t require points at the time of booking because you can redeem points after the charge is posted to your account.

“This means you can be on vacation, book a spur of the moment flight, train ride, etc. and then redeem points towards it when you get back home,” states the website.

This card allows you to earn up to six points per dollar spent and comes with a $120 annual fee. It has a minimum possible return of 1% and a maximum possible return of 6%.

Rewards Canada has previously described this card as a “points-earning machine” when you use it at Sobeys, Safeway, IGA and other Empire stores.

The tried and trusted American Express Cobalt Card earns up to five points per dollar spent and comes with a $12.99 monthly fee, with a minimum possible return of 1% and a maximum possible return of 5%.

The most bang for your buck comes “thanks to earning 5x points on eats and drinks, which actually levels up to a 10% return if you utilize Amex’s Fixed Points for the Travel program,” states Rewards Canada.

This card earns one or five points per dollar spent plus a 10% bonus. It comes with a $120 annual fee, a minimum possible return of 0.83%, and a maximum possible return of 4.57%.

The card features a 90-day welcome earn rate of four points per dollar when spending at restaurants, grocery stores, digital media, memberships and household utility purchases.

The Desjardins Odyssey option earns 1.75%, 3%, and 4% bonus dollars per dollar spent. It comes with a slightly higher annual fee of $395 with a minimum 1.75% possible return and a 4% maximum return.

The BMO Eclipse Visa Infinite earns one and five points per dollar spent and an additional 10% bonus. It has an annual $120 fee with a minimum 0.67% possible return and a 3.69% maximum return.

See the full list of the top 20 cards here.

Booking any travel with the credit card rewards travel service

For this option, you’ll need to have points on hand at the time of booking. “All of them do allow for paying part with points and then charging the rest to your card,” notes Rewards Canada.

“For example, if you have $300 worth of points and buy travel worth $700 you can choose to redeem your points at that time and charge the remaining $400 to your card.”

Some of these cards were also mentioned in the top “book travel on your own” ranking above, and we’ve included descriptions for the two newly mentioned cards in fourth and fifth place.

This card earns up to five points per dollar spent with a $150 annual fee. It has a minimum possible return of 1% and a 5% maximum return.

The TD First Class Travel Visa Infinite Card will earn users up to eight points per dollar spent plus a 10% bonus. It has a minimum possible return of 1% and a 4.4 % maximum return. Rewards Canada notes it offers “good accelerated earn rates and flexible redemption options.”

See the full list of the top 20 cards here.