NewsTravelCanada

“Slipping hard”: WestJet slammed after customer complaints go viral

Allison Stephen
Allison Stephen
|
Aug 2 2024, 8:51 pm
“Slipping hard”: WestJet slammed after customer complaints go viral
Gabriel_Ramos/Shutterstock

A WestJet customer’s recent negative experience has struck a nerve with Canadians online, leading to hundreds sharing their experiences with air travel lately.

In a post that has been seen more than 500,000 times, Kevin McCurdy wrote on X that he and his wife paid for premium seats on WestJet flights between Edmonton and Toronto and Edmonton and Halifax.

He never received his premium seats, however. McCurdy said that the jets on both flights were swapped out last minute for former Swoop aircraft, which did not contain premium seats or any of the perks one would expect while flying premium.

McCurdy wrote that in both cases, he waited on hold with WestJet customer service for an hour each time to resolve the issue but never spoke to a human and did not receive his credit for the first incident.

“I rarely publicize my frustrations; however, you have broken my trust, and that is not easily regained, also you are impossible to get ahold of,” he said.

McCurdy told Daily Hive that while he didn’t intend for the post to go viral, he wanted to “highlight the issues with air travel in Canada” and not just his situation.

Daily Hive reached out to WestJet for comment on McCurdy’s situation but had not yet heard back at the time of publishing.

In McCurdy’s replies, WestJet apologized, saying that it “hit a rough patch” in June.

But, as McCurdy highlighted in his post, his issue is just one of many that people have experienced. Some comments pointed to a trend in the airline industry of frequent flight cancellations and difficult-to-reach customer service agents.

In July, a couple whose WestJet flight from Calgary to Kamloops was cancelled took matters into their own hands by renting a car and driving home after being rebooked on a flight two days later.

A dad from Alberta also expressed his outrage online after he said WestJet cancelled and didn’t rebook his wife’s flight, leaving her and their baby stranded.

How has your experience with Canadian airlines been in recent years? Let us know in the comments.

Allison StephenAllison Stephen
+ News
+ Travel
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT

SUBSCRIBE TO THE HIVE

Get the latest news sent to your inbox and stay in the loop