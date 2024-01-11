Here are some of the best Valentine's Day gifts under $50

Valentine’s Day may be a so-called commercial holiday, but that doesn’t mean you can’t take the opportunity to make your partner feel a little extra special anyway. Working with a tight budget can be tricky, but we’ve done the work and rounded up the best Valentine’s Day gifts under $50 so you can spoil your loved ones without breaking the bank.

For people who are all about variety, this set would be a dream come true. It comes with six pairs, all of which reviewers say are comfy to wear and never, ever tarnish.

Get the set from Amazon Canada for $26.97. Also available in four other sets.

Give ’em a place to stash their savings *and* quench their thirst for cute and kitschy home decor. And it has a rubber stopper, which means they’ll be able to access their precious pennies without having to sacrifice this lil’ succulent in the process.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.89+. Available in two colours.

I’ll be honest — this is as much a gift for your partner as it is for you. Let me tell you why: It’s powerful enough to help protect their smoocher during the winter, so you won’t have to kiss their parched lips from now ’til April. Reviewers call it a staple in their beauty routines because it’s so dang hydrating!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.

The name says it all — just a couple glugs of this stuff into their bathwater and they’ll transform their tub into a spa-like escape. Seriously! It smells absolutely amazing and works wonders on stuffy noses and sore muscles alike (which is the kind of magic I can get behind). The bubbles come out fine and frothy before settling into a silky-smooth oil that’ll leave their skin happy and hydrated when they finally decide to emerge from their soak.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $8.24.

If your partner’s a tad on the…uh…forgetful side, this may become their new essential. Slip it into their wallet so they can track its exact location the next time they inevitably lose it (we love them anyway!). Using the app, they can even ring their Tile to help them locate their missing item.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.

This one should be at the top of the gift list for anyone who’s a total sucker for scented candles. It’s got notes of smoked cherry and rose petals, with deep notes of guaiac wood and leather. Talk about perfect for V-Day.

Get it from Indigo for $39.

It’s a touch lamp. It’s a Bluetooth speaker. It’s a phone charger. You’ll basically be gifting them four separate things, all neatly packaged in one handy gadget. Touching the arc will let them turn things on and off (the arc is also adjustable and can double as a phone stand), and if they need to juice up, they can simply lay their phone right on top to start the charging process. Reviewers say the Bluetooth is easy to pair and has impressive range, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $46.99+ (originally $69.99). Clip the coupon for an extra $10 off. Available in two colours.

They can use this bad boy hot or cold to soothe a headache or to reduce puffiness. Reviewers say the gel beads actually help the mask contour to their face, giving them a snug and almost blackout-level fit.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.95 (originally $14.99).

Dry, flaky lips are no one’s idea of a good time, so you can feel good knowing you’re giving a gift that’ll prevent that. They’ll have four scents to choose from, all of which have SPF 25, so their smoocher will be protected from the sun 24/7.

Get the four-piece set from Simons for $29.95 (originally $40).

If your love language is solving mysteries together, they’re probably going to enjoy this puzzle board game that’ll have the two of you piecing together clues, cracking codes, and solving the crime. It combines a classic mystery game with escape room qualities and has a playtime of around two hours, which means you won’t need to commit your *entire* evening to playing (unless you want to).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.50. Also available with expansion packs.

They can put whatever photo they want inside, but you’ll get bonus points if you give it to them with a cute pic of the two of you already inside! Reviewers say it makes a great wedding or anniversary keepsake and still looks great even if you decide you don’t want the ink thumbprint.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.99. Also available in three other styles.

There are few things more comforting than a big, warm hug, and these patches deliver *those* vibes in heaps. A single one can last up to 12 hours, and though they’re technically designed for menstrual cramps, they also make great pain-relieving patches for other aches and ouchies. Because who doesn’t want to be pain-free?

Get a pack of five from Indigo for $19.99.

Kitschy? Yes. Adorable? Also yes. This duo will help you both keep track of mugs (instead of fighting over “the good one” every morning) and comes with pretty matching lids so you can keep your drinks warm ’til the last sip. The set also comes with a pair of gold stir spoons.

Get the set from Amazon Canada for $24.99.

Save them from cutting themselves shaving in the shower (again) with this genius stick-on mirror. It’s made of grippy silicone that they can adjust and readjust to their heart’s content.

Get it from Simons for $28.

Bigger than the viral Everywhere Belt Bag and equipped with a nifty top handle, this is the upgraded, easy-to-carry style they’ll be reaching for all season. The second handle isn’t just for show, either — if their shoulder gets tired, they can always carry it by hand (instead of having to awkwardly tuck it under their arm).

Get it from lululemon for $29 (originally $52). Available in two colours.

It’ll be great for keeping facial hair under control when they’re away from their regular routine, thanks to the petite trimming scissors, dual-sided beard comb, and vial of beard oil tucked inside. The tin’s hardy enough to withstand travel and is small enough to fit in a coat pocket!

Get it from Indigo for $17.25.

This thing is small enough to fit in the palm of their hand but is equipped with 11 different sleep sounds that’ll help them find their zen at bedtime. Reviewers love the variety of noise options (fan, ocean, and nature) and were pleasantly surprised that it can double as a Bluetooth speaker, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.99.

Save them from dog-earing the pages of their fave books by gifting them this cute bookmark set. Reviewers say they stay put surprisingly well (not like those other lazy bookmarks, just slipping out willy-nilly), so you can rest assured they’ll never lose their place.

Get the nine-piece set from Amazon Canada for $9.99.

If you’re always the one tasked with warming up their frigid digits, gifting them one of these reusable hand warmers just makes sense. Reviewers love their 12-hour heat time and say they hold up even in really cold weather (like, -20ºC cold).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.69+. Available in four colours and three styles.

There’s probably a candle burning in your home as we speak, isn’t there? Give them the chance to make their very own candle baby with this set that comes with everything they’ll need to make it happen. They’ll also be able to deck them out however they want, and each one will have a 20-hour burn time to boot.

Get it from Simons for $50.

Reviewers report being very pleasantly surprised by how buttery-soft this pillowcase is, which is exactly what you’re looking for in silk options. It has a hidden zipper closure, which means their hair won’t get tangled or caught while they’re catching up on beauty sleep.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99+. Available in 18 colours and sizes standard-king.

What’s cool about this journal is that each day has space for five consecutive years, which means they’ll be able to look back on specific dates from years past and reminisce on and compare fond memories over time.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.95.

I know what you’re thinking. Is that soap? Yes, but also no, because reviewers call this body bar literally “unbelievable,” delivering not just awesome exfoliating power but also rich lather (while outlasting every other bar soap they’ve tried). If you want to gift your partner a spa-level shower every. single. day. this is a good place to start.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28.

Picture this: they can finally extricate their fave necklace from their jewellery box without having to detangle 4,000 other necklaces. The heavens open. A miracle has occurred. All thanks to you and your brilliant idea to give them a roll-up case with three separate compartments where they can keep their bling neat and tidy. Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that it’s travel-friendly, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.99. Clip the coupon for $3 off. Available in eight colours.

No matter where you live, chances are winter has well and truly arrived by Valentine’s Day. So naturally, a cozy merino wool layer would make a fab gift for anyone trying to survive the season (aka all of us). And yes, it’s big enough to double as a blanket if the occasion calls for it.

Get it from Kit & Ace for $49 (originally $99). On sale in three colours.

Real flowers won’t last forever, but these beauties will — just like your love. You can even make assembling them a mini date night activity!

Get the set from Indigo for $19.99.