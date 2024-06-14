Finding great discounts can be time-consuming as hell, but because we want to make life easier for you, we rounded them all up. So if you’re looking for the best sales this weekend on stuff like home decor, beauty goodies, cleaning essentials, or other stuff, we’ve got you covered. But discounted goods likely won’t last long, so snap up what you want to avoid disappointment (because there’s nothing worse than “sold out”).

Take the guesswork out of roasting, baking, and grilling by simply popping this handy device directly into your protein. Using the companion app and dual sensors, you’ll be able to check both internal and external temperatures so your goods come out perfectly cooked every single time. Reviewers love that it can even tell you when it’s time to remove your food, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.95 ( $149.95 )

The best way to avoid the debate of ankle vs. crew socks is to not wear them at all — and these clogs invite you to do just that. The soles offer plenty of traction (just in case you’re caught in some summer showers), while the inside is moulded to fit your foot *just* right. You can adjust the front webbing strap for a customized fit, or you can flip things into sport mode by wearing it as a back strap for extra hold.

Get it from Sorel Canada for $77.92+ ( $155 )

A great alternative to wall-mounted knife racks, this one’s still got plenty of space for all your cutting tools. Reviewers really like that it’s easy to clean and takes up only a sliver of space compared to a chunky butcher block style.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $56.99 ( $69.99 )

Most lip stains offer plenty of staying power, but can be a wee bit drying. Fenty’s iteration manages to deliver both juicy colour and a hit of hydration, so your smoocher won’t feel parched. The formula is both bleed- and feather-resistant, which means it’ll stay perfect through all your summer adventures.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $28.50 ( $38 )

This style has over 30,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason: it’s light enough to tote from room to room, has an auto shut-off function in case you’re forgetful, and offers a bright digital display that’s easy to use. It doesn’t hurt that it also comes equipped with a brilliant late-night setting so you can run it while you’re snoozing.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.99 ( $206.83 )

With summer on the horizon, there’s no better time to get yourself a chic new pair of shades. These acetate frames may look chunky, but their bevelled edges and translucent hue keep them from overwhelming your face (while still providing the requisite sun protection, OFC).

Get it from Bailey Nelson for $99+ ( $229 )

With grocery prices as high as they are, it’s nice to know these boxes will help keep your fruits and greens fresh for a *lot* longer. Each one is equipped with a removable drainage basket, so you can clean your produce easily and then prevent it from sitting in water (and getting mushy — gross). Snap on the lids to keep fruit flies and other pests out, or use the air vent valve to regulate airflow and prevent early spoilage. Plus, you can safely use them to freeze your fruit! You’ll get a pack of four with corresponding lids.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $30.59 ( $36.99 )

Tees don’t get easier or breezier than this. Made of breathable Pima cotton, it offers extra length so you can rock it with bike shorts or leggings, while the side cinching gives you plenty of styling options when you feel like mixing things up.

Get it from lululemon for $49 ( $68 )

You can finally fake the perfect summer glow — sans the sun damage. The key is mixing the drops in with your moisturizer to get a radiant, all-over effect that’ll never run, streak, stain, or smudge. Reviewers say it has great lasting power and doesn’t have any of the negative aspects (like a weird smell) of other similar products.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $38 ( $47.50 )

Not all workout shoes are made for outdoor training — but these are. Their secure fit and rugged grip will help you (and your ankles) stay safe when you’re rocketing over hills and through trails, with plenty of spongey cushioning to keep rocks, branches, or other debris from stabbing your feet. Since they have a snug fit, those with wide feet should consider going up half a size.

Get it from lululemon for $99+ ( $198 )

Ditch the boring squares, circles, and rectangles and opt for an organic-shaped floor covering instead. It’s also almost impossibly plush, making it a top choice for spaces like kid’s bedrooms, living rooms, or just about anywhere that could use a cozy glow-up. And if you’re going for a ~verdant~ aesthetic, there’s a leaf-shaped shower mat on sale right now, too.

Get it from Simons for $29.95 ( $40 )

This stylish vessel hides a super clever secret that makes it stand out from other styles: a self-cleaning function. The key is the cap, which blasts whatever’s inside with UV-C LED light to kill germs, bacteria, and other icks. To keep the cleaning power going, you can just recharge it via microUSB.

Get it from SSENSE for $101 ( $155 )

Percussion massagers are all the rage, but what makes this one special is its titanium alloy head that can be used for both hot and cold therapy. In addition to five other heads for targeting all your ouchies and sore spots, it’s loaded with nifty features, like a 10-minute auto shut-off that’ll stop you from accidentally overdoing it (we’ve all been there), and an ultra-quiet motor so you can pound away your pain whenever you need to — even if your partner’s sleeping.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $127.99 ( $159.99 )

Use it as a seat or an exercise ball — dealer’s choice. It’s firm enough to offer plenty of support no matter what you’re using it for, with a helpful top handle that makes it a breeze to tote from room to room.

Get it from Simons for $48 ( $98 )

In case you didn’t know, we’re here to share that linen is more breathable than other materials, making it *chef’s kiss* for hot sleepers. While it’s not as smooth initially as sateen or brushed cotton, it gets softer with every wash and retains a lovely crinkly texture that’ll free you from the obligation of smoothing and ironing your bed sheets — love it! And depending on whatever pieces you need to complete your bedding set up (flat sheets, pillowcases, duvet covers, you name it), you can get all of them on sale right now.

Get it from Silk & Snow for $117+ ( $130+ )

Catching some z’s en route will actually be possible with this oddly shaped cushion, meaning you’ll arrive rested and ready to enjoy your PTO. Because of its curved shape, it functions a bit like a cervical collar, offering plenty of support while letting your neck relax so you can safely nod off without any aches and pains. Reviewers recommend fastening it under your chin to max out the benefits and say they’re never planning to travel without it again!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.90+ ( $34.40+ )

This oversized jacket is ideal for summer layering, perfectly in line with this season’s looser denim fit. It doesn’t get more classic than this.

Get it from Gap Canada for $94 ( $118 )

We cannot stress enough how genius this container is — just pour in your pickles, olives, or other treats. When you’re ready to nosh, flip over the hourglass-shaped container to drain the liquid into the base, giving you a chance to snatch a snack without getting your fingers all mucky. Once you’ve had your fill, flip it back over to return your cornichons to their briny home and keep ’em fresh for longer. Reviewers love its airtight seal and silicone foot that keeps it from sliding around their fridge shelves.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.99+ ( $32.99+ )

It might look graceful, but this stool is actually surprisingly sturdy. The wide base makes it an awesome option when you’re unexpectedly low on seating. And you can tuck in books, magazines, or other small essentials into the curved legs if you need extra storage!

Get it from Simons for $199.95 ( $280 )

Not everyone is blessed with a kitchen big enough for a full-size dishwasher. So if you’re sick of doing all the scrubbing by hand, a countertop option might just be the best option — and this one’s a great option. Reviewers love that it makes short work of all kinds of dirty dishware (even small pots and pans) and dries everything after, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $341.99 ( $429.99 )

Whether you’re doing some light exfoliating or just tidying up errant brow hairs, these lil’ razors will help you do it. Their sharp stainless steel blades make short work of dead skin and peach fuzz, and even have protective caps so you can safely store ’em in your makeup bag (and not get nicked when you reach inside). You’ll get a pack of 12.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $9.74+ ( $16.28 )

This gadget will dole out as much food as you want, when you want, so you can sleep in, go away for the weekend, or just have some peace of mind. It has a ton of smart details, like an airtight seal around the food tank, a covered control panel so your catto can’t access the buttons, and light signals that indicate low food and potential clogs. If you’re looking for a budget-friendly option, reviewers say this is the best one.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $55.99 ( $69.99 )

Work smarter, not harder, with this overnight face mask that’ll treat you to a bouncier, brighter complexion by morning. It has a smidge of retinol for extra smoothing powers, but reviewers say it’s surprisingly gentle and even helps quell redness and irritation.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.05 ( $37 )

Shatterproof and thermally insulated, these nifty tumblers will keep your bevs at optimal temperature ’til the last drop. Reviewers say the stainless steel material makes things considerably easier to clean, too. You’ll get a set of four.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $32.99+ ( $45.99 )