You probably know the drill by now: every week, we scroll through the Internet to find you all the best sales we think might tickle your fancy.

There’s always something for everyone, from chic wardrobe additions to funky gadgets to kitchen appliances and lots of stuff in between. We’ve got you covered so you can save a little bit of your hard-earned cash. Some sales won’t last long, though, so if you see something you like, we suggest you grab it while you can.

Egyptian cotton is widely considered the gold standard of bedsheets. It’s breathable and buttery soft while being easy to care for (just toss it in the washing machine to get things clean). It’s an excellent option for hot sleepers and will dress up your sleeping sitch so you can hit the hay in style. The set includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and two standard pillowcases.

Get it from Silk & Snow for $126+ ( $140+ )

This one goes out to everyone with dry skin. This gel’s ultra gentle and won’t leave your poor dermis parched and tight after your morning shower. On the contrary, it actually helps soothe irritation, with reviewers saying it works wonders for those with sensitive skin (while smelling pretty damn great).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.58 ( $26.99 )

Give yourself some peace of mind the next time you’re whipping up a meal. These babies are food-safe, ambidextrous, and dishwasher-safe, meaning you can use ’em when you’re slicing and dicing everything from steak to fresh veggies. According to reviewers, they even help save them time on prep because they’re not worrying so much about nicks and cuts.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.14+ ( $21.49 )

Braided accessories are extreeeeemely in for fall, so if you want to try the trend out for yourself (without committing half your paycheque), this is a great place to start. It has an oversized top handle you can rock over your shoulder — it’s big enough to fit over sweaters and jackets — with several pockets inside for organizing your stuff. There’s even a padded laptop compartment if you find yourself needing to tote along your tech.

Get it from Simons for $99.95 ($175)

If you’re tired of poking around with picks or scraping with classic floss, this water-powered tool is the way to go. Once you fill the base, you’ll be able to blast away food particles with a high-powered stream that won’t leave your gums feeling raw (or worse — bleeding). Reviewers really like that the battery lasts forever, and because it’s waterproof, you’ll be able to do your deep cleaning in the shower.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $79.95 ( $99.99 )

Listen to reviewers when they say this is a “run-don’t-walk” product. Give the bottle a shake to activate the oil-in-serum formula before misting it on your face (it’ll work as an essence, dewy setting spray, serum, or on-the-go hydrator). And if you’re a wee bit stressed about the truffle part, don’t be — it has a faint scent of soil rather than a pungent mushroom smell.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $30 ( $38 )

You can easily adjust both its angle and height, so you can sit comfy no matter how tall you (or what your personal preferences) are. Reviewers call it a must-have for anyone working at a desk, and you can even rock it back and forth if you’re the fidgety type.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $31.99 ( $66.99 )

Angry zits? Not today, Satan. These soothing spot covers are specially designed to suck up the gunk while chillin’ out your skin, leaving the whole area a lot smoother and less red than before. Die-hard pimple patch reviewers say these are better than any other option they’ve tried, sticking firmly ’til you’re ready to remove them without leaving the offending area irritated, flaky, or parched. You’ll get a pack of 36.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.97 ( $19.95 )

You deserve to chill out, so why shouldn’t your hair? Infused with soothing and softening ingredients (like hemp-derived CBD, plus eucalyptus and moringa oils), this conditioner will leave your tresses touchably soft and your scalp happy — perfect if your noggin is recovering from a hot and sweaty summer.

Get it from SSENSE for $35 ( $50 )

It’s small enough to fit onto even the most cluttered nightstand and offers three brightness settings to let you set the mood as you see fit. A short press is all it takes to turn it on and off, too! Reviewers love that it doesn’t have visible wires and say it makes a great desk lamp, too. Plus the glass and metal construction means it’ll hold up to daily wear ‘n’ tear.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $37.59 ( $45.99 )

This petite microcurrent device has three levels of toning power while being small enough to tuck in your travel bag. Thanks to its anti-shock protections, you won’t accidentally get zapped while you’re treating your face to some de-puffing and tightening action. Best of all, each treatment lasts only two minutes, so you’ll be able to squeeze in some me time (no matter how busy your schedule gets).

Get it from Well.ca for $263.20 ( $329 )

If you despise the feeling of any product residue on your skin, this option is for you. Reviewers love its ultra-light texture, saying it sinks in quickly without feeling greasy, sticky, tacky, or heavy. Thankfully, it’s also non-comedogenic, which means you can safely slather it onto your face (and head) without stressing about any breakouts. It offers broad-spectrum protection and is water-resistant for up to 80 minutes.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.50 ( $16.47 )

Dirty screens are the bane of my existence, so grabbing a bottle of this stuff seemed like a no-brainer. The formula is odour-free and meant to whisk away all kinds of grime (including greasy fingerprints and food smudges) easily. Compared to other screen cleaners, this one leaves a streak- and residue-free finish — reviewers call it actual magic! With this kit, you’ll get a full-sized cleaning spray, travel spray, and two microfibre cleaning cloths.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99 ( $24.99 )

A pair of zippers (one with a dangling pearl charm, no less) means you can play around with the silhouette in a flash. It has a subtle mock-neck collar that’ll keep cool breezes out, with a slim fit that’ll tuck neatly under all your fall layers. Because it’s ultra-stretchy, reviewers say it’s surprisingly comfortable while looking chic and elevated.

Get it from Simons for $49.95 ( $69 )

Thanks to its special coating, it’ll be right at home in places like kitchens and bathrooms, so you can finally create some under-cabinet lighting right where you need it most. You’ll also be able to customize 50 colour zones and control things via the app or your preferred voice assistant. You can also set schedules if you want to automate the whole process.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $44.39 ( $55.99 )

If you still haven’t tried this viral primer, there’s no time quite like the present. Reviewers say it creates a perfect canvas for their makeup looks, locks things in place, and gives their matte foundations a gorgeous, dewy finish (while outperforming other cult-fave brands like MAC and Smashbox).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.46 ( $19.19 )

If you’re like me and despise dragging out your ironing kit, you’ll want to grab yourself a bottle of this spray immediately. A light misting of the plant-based formula will smooth out wrinkles wherever you find them (including on your bedding). If you’re a stickler for ultra-smooth fabrics, you can even use it in tandem with your iron or even as a fabric refresher between washes.

Get it from Well.ca for $13.59 ( $16.99 )

Tackling persistent skin issues like keratosis pilaris doesn’t have to be a costly endeavour, which is where this lotion comes in. Unscented and packed with vitamin B3, prebiotics, and oat extracts, this stuff is specially designed to soothe and soften even the roughest patches. Reviewers with sensitive skin say they haven’t experienced any irritation and love that it soaks in pretty quickly.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.47 ( $18.39 )

Wetter weather is on the horizon, and you’ll want to be prepared for when it does. You can do that by adding these chunky Chelsea boots to your footwear roster — they’re completely waterproof, with a chunky sole that’ll ensure your tootsies are supported while you’re stomping around the city. They also have plenty of cushioning for extra comfort.

Get it from Sorel for $131.98 ( $220 )

All products have been independently selected, and prices are accurate at time of publication. Daily Hive may collect a share of sales and/or other compensation from the links on this page.