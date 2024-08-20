There are fewer feelings better than scoring a sweet deal🤑 so naturally, we combed through all our fave sites and brands to bring you the best sales happening this week.

What’s on the menu? Steep discounts on covetable beauty finds, cool tech, chic home decor, and lots of other neat stuff in between. As usual, some are here for a good time — not a long time — so if you see something that tickles your fancy, make sure to hit “add to cart” ASAP. Happy saving!

When your eyes feel especially zonked, slap on a set of these restoring eye masks — they’re packed with retinol that’ll smooth out fine lines and get your peepers looking *chef’s kiss* in a snap. Reviewers say these work better at tackling dark circles and puffiness than any other product they’ve tried (including heavy-duty concealers) — and the results only better the more you use ’em! You’ll get a pack of 24 pairs.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.95 ($24.95)

This cult-fave cleaning sponge might look cute as a button, but don’t be fooled by its cheeky grin. Thanks to its dual-sided design, you can swap between a textured scrubbing side and a foamy side that’ll absorb liquids so you can wipe down wet surfaces in a snap. Conversely, the cleaning paste is actually all-natural, so when you really need to give something a deep clean, you can do it without having to resort to harsh chemicals. All you’ll need is a drop of water to activate its cleaning powers.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $18.49 ( $23.99 )

With a quick tap, you can pause music and silence your alarm, or you can ask Alexa to play your fave tunes, set reminders, check the weather, or find you a recipe when you’re elbow-deep in dinner prep. Despite its petite size, reviewers say it delivers serious sound while being almost laughably easy to set up (perfect for those of us who are less than tech-savvy).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $66.48 ( $89.98 )

These are aesthetic as all hell, but reviewers say they’re also surprisingly durable, holding up to daily use without peeling or fading (and can be easily removed or repositioned). You’ll get preprinted labels for just about every spice or ingredient you can think of, including really niche ones like za’atar, tajin, chervil, and other funky flavourings you might be playing around with lately. Because they’re made of vinyl instead of paper, you won’t have to worry about them getting wrinkled or smudged if you accidentally grab a jar with a wet hand. You’ll get a pack of 146 labels.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $8.49 ( $29.99 )

They’re equipped with active noise cancellation, meaning you’ll be able to hear (clearly!!!) no matter how windy or noisy it is where you are. Unlike other earbuds, these deliver *big* sound, thanks to some pretty fancy-schmancy tech that adapts to your environment. A single charge gives you 11 hours of listening time, which gets boosted up to 31 hours with the charging case.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $159.99 ( $259.99 )

Getting a new dinnerware set is often an investment, but here’s the good news: this minimalist set will never go out of style. Each piece is unique, made of partially-recycled ceramic, and hand-finished — not to mention dishwasher-, oven-, AND microwave-safe. You’ll get four each of dinner plates, pasta bowls, dessert plates, and soup bowls. Want just the dinner plates? They’re on sale, too.

Get it from Simons for $245 ( $350 )

Fingerprints, smudges, and smears? You won’t even know the meaning of those words once you mist this magic stuff on all your surfaces. It’ll create a super-smooth hydrophobic layer that repels dirt and liquid — so much so that reviewers report cleaning annoying areas (like mirrors or stainless steel appliances) is SO much easier. Just make sure you don’t use it on your floors (it makes things SERIOUSLY slick).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $36.76 ( $47.95 )

This ain’t your standard essential oil mist. Made of all-natural ingredients, you can spritz this stuff on everything from your face to all your linens, or add it to a hot shower to treat yourself to some serious aromatherapy. Expect notes of calming lavender and energizing eucalyptus. The discount will appear in your shopping cart.

Get it from Mifa for $30.40 ( $38 )

You’ll have plenty of room for crackers, cheeses, spreads, nuts, meats, and other tasty nibbles you plan on serving. The hidden drawer conceals a set of cheese knives, slate labels, a pair of markers, and a wine opener, making this bad boy a one-stop shop for all your snacking needs. Reviewers say it also makes a great gift!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $54.99 ( $79.99 )

It’s antioxidant-rich, ultra-hydrating, and super-duper gentle (even on acne-prone or sensitive skin), making this the ideal option for anyone struggling with irritation or pesky dryness. Reviewers with cystic acne say it’s the only formula they trust to keep things under control and say a little goes a long way, too.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $24.50 ( $35 )

We cannot stress enough how genius this container is — just pour in your pickles, olives, or other treats. When you’re ready to nosh, flip over the hourglass-shaped container to drain the liquid into the base, giving you a chance to snatch a snack without getting your fingers all mucky. Once you’ve had your fill, flip it back over to return your cornichons to their briny home and keep ’em fresh for longer. Reviewers love its airtight seal and silicone foot that keeps it from sliding around their fridge shelves.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.63 ( $32.99 )

Whether you’re doing some light exfoliating or just tidying up errant brow hairs, these lil’ razors will help you do it. Their sharp stainless steel blades make short work of dead skin and peach fuzz, and they even have protective caps so you can safely store ’em in your makeup bag (and not get nicked when you reach inside). You’ll get a pack of 12.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $11.99 ( $16.28 )

This super-concentrated formula will eliminate virtually all stubborn stink, including the kind left behind by your fur babies. Reviewers say it’s essential for all pet parents, especially those with either elderly or very young (and excitable) fur babies. Just make sure you’re following the dilution instructions because this stuff is STRONG!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $32.99 ( $42.99 )

Imagine sleeping on your fave t-shirt — you know, the one you’ve washed a bazillion times and can’t bear to throw away. That’s exactly what these jersey pillowcases feel like, with an envelope closure so you won’t have to detangle your hair from buttons or zippers in the morning. You’ll get a set of two.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $13.99 ( $24 )

Listen to reviewers when they say this is a “run-don’t-walk” product. Give the bottle a shake to activate the oil-in-serum formula before misting it on your face (it’ll work as an essence, dewy setting spray, serum, or on-the-go hydrator). And if you’re a wee bit stressed about the truffle part, don’t be — it has a faint scent of soil rather than a pungent mushroom smell.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99 ( $38 )

A full-sized wallet is nice and all, but when you’re hoping to downsize (or just fit your stuff in a smaller purse), a sleek cardholder is the way to go. This one’s made of leather and has five slots for all your most-used cards.

Get it from Simons for $149.95 ( $240 )

This TSA-approved kit will let you pack your creams, lotions, cleansers, shampoos, and conditioners while being completely leakproof, so you won’t have to stress about getting your stuff goopy en route. Because every piece is made of lightweight BPA-free material, it won’t add any weight to your luggage. And it definitely doesn’t hurt that the kit comes with a mini funnel, a mini pipette, and a mini spatula to make topping things up easier. You’ll also get a spray bottle, two pump bottles, two mini jars, three flat pouch bottles, and a reusable travel pouch.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.99 ( $12.99 )

It’s waterproof and comes with a handy charging base to keep the tunes blasting all day long — with stellar sound quality to boot. If you get two (or more), you can link them up for a true surround sound experience. To be honest, no other Bluetooth speaker compares to the ease of use (there’s even a companion app that’ll let you control each speaker individually) and the sound quality that makes it perfect for parties, backyard hangs, and everything in between.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $183 ( $229 )

Easy and breezy is the name of the game here. Iterated in plush and soft cotton gauze, you’ll likely find yourself reaching for this lightweight top from now ’til the first day of fall. It’s oversized in all the right places, like the shoulders and torso, with tailoring at the wrists so you can comfortably roll up the sleeves when it’s time to get down to business. The hem’s also a smidge longer in the back, making it a great pairing with your fave leggings.

Get it from Roots for $44.98 ( $88 )

With both manual and electric modes, this screwdriver will become the MVP of your toolkit. It’s positively loaded with smart design features, like a shadeless headlight for working in tight, dark spaces, USB-C recharge, a magnetic case to keep drill bits from getting lost in the ether, and three torque levels for different tasks. It comes with 25 common bits.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $63.99 ( $99.99 )

It’s the antidote to any and all pollution that settles on your locks! If you live in an area with hard water, you’ll love knowing that it whisks away minerals and harsh metals and doubles as a conditioner (and detangler!) for parched tresses.

Get it from SSENSE for $22 ( $45 )