Best Prime Day beauty deals you should definitely take advantage of

If you’ve been waiting for Amazon Canada’s Prime Day deals, you’re not alone. These are the best Prime Day beauty deals you can (and should) take advantage of this year.

1. Up to 30% off a pack of foot peel masks if your feet could use some serious resurfacing.

Calluses, dry skin, and deep cracks will be no more, with reviewers saying they work their magic even if you don’t leave them on the full requisite hour.

Get a pack of two pairs from Amazon Canada for $17.56 (originally $24.95). Available in five formulas and three packs.

2. Up to 27% off a Foreo Luna 3 that’ll make scrubbing off your makeup feel less like a chore.

Its soft silicone fronds make short work of everything (even long-wear makeup) while treating your face to a nice little massage in the process. It’s also rechargeable and take it from me, one charge can last you upwards of six months with daily use.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $203.50+ (originally $279). Available in three styles.

3. 20% off a body hair trimmer if you’d like your sitch to be less “wild forest” and more “neatly landscaped garden.”

Reviewers love that it’s compact and waterproof and say it never tugs (an actual nightmare, IMO).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $55.99+ (originally $69.99). Available in three colours.

4. 10% off a Laneige lip sleeping mask if you’ve been dying to see what all the fuss is about.

It’s buttery-smooth, yes. But it’s also one of the few lip products I’ve tried that actually combats dryness caused by changes in temperature or indoor heating.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26 (originally $29). Available in five scents.

5. 17% off a sleek Oral-B electric toothbrush if your teeth could use some serious TLC.

It has seven modes so that you can cater your brushing to your daily needs. But the coolest feature is the AI-assisted mapping that’ll help you make sure every nook and cranny gets the deep clean it deserves. It also comes with four brush head replacements and a travel case.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $298.99 (originally $359.06). Available in three colours.

6. 30% off a bottle of Innisfree hydrating serum if the thought of entering the colder seasons with dry skin is not your idea of a good time.

It’s super lightweight, so you can layer it with your other favourite products without it pilling. As a bonus, it also helps strengthen your moisture barrier, helping to keep your dermis from drying out at the first sign of a stiff breeze.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.50 (originally $35).

7. 36% off a bottle of Klorane strengthening shampoo designed to help stimulate hair growth and combat fall-out.

Reviewers say it helps with folliculitis and leaves their hair softer, smoother, and more manageable than before.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $10.23 (originally $15.99).

8. 25% off a bottle of Avène Thermal Spring Water that’s gentle (yet potent) enough to tackle every skin-related issue.

It’s anti-inflammatory, pH-balancing, and chock-full of soothing properties that’ll help you get your skin under control.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.66 (originally $20.80). Available in three sizes.

9. 42% off the cult-favourite Maybelline Sky High mascara that’ll lift your lil’ lashies to the high heavens.

According to reviewers, it both lifts and separates even the most sparse lashes and won’t budge even if you’re hiking, working out, or going dancing.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $9.77 (originally $16.99). Available in six shades and three styles.

10. 30% off a Nyx Marshmellow Primer that’ll get your face prepped for all your stunning creations.

It not only smooths out your canvas, minimizing the look of things like pores, imperfections, and uneven texture, but it also keeps your look locked in place for up to 16 hours.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.77 (originally $23.96).

11. 15% off a pair of reusable under-eye patches if your peepers are looking a touch worse for wear.

Inspired by cryotherapy, you can pop ’em in the freezer to max out their de-puffing powers. Did we mention they’re also an Allure Best of Beauty Award winner?

Get them from Amazon Canada for $11.89 (originally $14).

12. 30% off a Manscaped trimmer that’ll never tug, pull, or nick.

It’s designed to be used below the belt but features soft ceramic blades and adjustable trimming guards, and its waterproof, wireless design makes it great for every other body part, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $90.99 (originally $129.99).

13. 25% off a bottle of Thayers toning mist so you can refresh your look on the go (or just treat your face to a splash of hydration whenever the need hits).

Reviewers are obsessed, saying it’s so hydrating that they even spritz it onto their hands and hair throughout the day.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12.69 (originally $16.99).

14. 30% off Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Freeze, a brow product so popular it’s been routinely selling out for years.

The gripping power is unparalleled, folks: reviewers say it’s the best brow gel they’ve ever used (and that the results are comparable to full-on brow lamination).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21 (originally $30).

15. 22% off a pack of microdart pimple patches that’ll deliver acne-fighting care right to the root of the problem.

If you read the word “microdart” and are already feeling squeamish, don’t! I love these so much they’re already in my cart (and as for pain level, it’s literally zero — it’s akin to pressing Velcro to your skin).

Get a pack of 18 patches from Amazon Canada for $28.77 (originally $36.96).

16. 30% off a bottle of Coco & Eve Hair Elixir that reviewers say eliminates frizz without leaving their locks limp and lifeless (a combo I can definitely get behind).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.30 (originally $39).

17. 25% off a bottle of +Lux Unfiltered gradual self-tanning lotion that won’t leave your hands (or your sheets) stained afterwards.

The formula’s completely vegan, packed with skin-loving ingredients (like cocoa butter and passionfruit oil), and it has a luxe santal scent. What’s not to love?

Get it from Amazon Canada for $41.25 (originally $55). Also available in Rosewood.

18. 20% off a three-piece bikini care kit if you’re sick of fighting ingrown hairs, irritation, and dry spots.

What’s included: a dark spot treatment oil, an exfoliating scrub, and a Nordic dry brush.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $66.96 (originally $83.70). Available in four scents and in a two-piece set.

19. 20% off a silicone body brush you won’t have to replace after five minutes (it’s pretty dang durable!).

Thanks to its genius handle, it won’t slip from your soapy grasp. Plus, its gentle fronds are perfect for lathering up your cleansers without feeling harsh or scratchy on your skin.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.19 (originally $28.99).

20. 30% off a bottle of Nioxin scalp spray, which you’ll be glad to have on hand when dryness and itchiness hit.

It also works to increase hair thickness, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $28 (originally $40).