Mother’s Day is on the horizon, and if you’re stuck on gift ideas, we’ve got some more suggestions for you! This time, we’re focusing on gifts for outdoorsy moms, which means you can expect to find camping accessories, fitness goodies, and plenty of helpful, cool stuff in between.

Slipping these on after a long day of adventuring, gardening, or playing sports will feel like *heaven* for Mom. Though they give off serious slipper vibes, they’re actually perfectly suited for outdoor use, too, thanks to their down-filled puffer upper and extra-grippy soles. To make things even cooler (and more practical), they’re decked out in reflective taping that’ll make sure she’s visible when she’s out and about after dark.

Get a pair from Canada Goose for $450

She’s hiked all the trails in your hometown, so now it’s time to dream bigger — and this tome will let her do just that. It compiles 100 of the world’s most scenic trails into a handy guide that’ll help her either plan her next trip or simply live vicariously through the photos (not everyone has plans to trek the Sierra High Route and that’s ok!). Reviewers say the pictures may be spectacular, but what’s really cool is that it’s actually an incredibly helpful guidebook full of alternate route suggestions, best time of year to go, difficulty ratings, and even suggestions for post-hike activities.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $45

Loaded with cool features (like a special spout she can swing or sip from), this TikTok-fave bottle will keep your Mom’s bev icy-cold for up to 24 hours while being leakproof to boot. The cap even has a built-in straw, a locking mechanism, and a carrying loop.

Light as a feather and fantastically packable (it folds down to the size of an eggplant), Mom won’t need to sacrifice any space in her pack to bring this hammock along on her outdoor adventures. When it’s time to set it up, reviewers say it’s easy to do so thanks to extra-long adjustable tree straps and carabiners — and it can hold up to 400 lbs!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99+

Instead of awkwardly finagling an ice pack to help alleviate foot-related aches, Mom can just slip on a pair of these cryotherapy socks. They can help soothe pain and reduce swelling (reviewers say they work magic on sprains and plantar fasciitis) while being pretty darn comfy to wear.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99

With serious bass, a waterproof and dust-proof casing, and 12 hours of playtime, this is the portable party speaker of your mama’s dreams. She can even pair a couple together (get her another one for her birthday!) to create a total soundscape or DIY some surround sound during the next movie night. Reviewers love it so much, they’re calling it one of their best Amazon purchases to date!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $169.98

There’s something to be said for getting a good alpine start, and these conveniently packaged drink packs will help your mom do just that. The set comes with a trio: instant non-dairy coconut creamer, instant dirty chai latte, and instant medium roast coffee. Reviewers say everything not only tastes delish (both hot and iced!), but dissolves like a dream, too, so she won’t be left with any gross residue at the bottom of her cup.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $44.99

Bucket hats are BACK and this one toes the line between function and fashion thanks to its chic, slouchy brim and cinchable strap. When it’s extra windy, your mom will be able to adjust it in a flash for a nice, snug fit, while the oversized brim will protect not just her face, but also her neck, shoulders, and back while she’s basking in the sun.

Get it from lululemon for $58

It might look simple, but reviewers all agree that aside from its rustic aesthetic, what makes this cup special is its versatility. It’s surprisingly lightweight and large enough for a generous cuppa, two bowls of oatmeal, instant soup, or anything else Mom gets a craving for when she’s out in the backcountry. The horizontal handle makes it more ergonomic than a traditional one and even features a petite hole she can use for a hanging loop.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $42

Even though it’s quite compact, this lantern has a runtime of up to 40 hours and enough lighting modes to suit all of Mom’s camping needs. Plus, she can recharge it in under four hours via USB-C! It weighs only 98g (which is LIGHT, y’all) and features an integrated bungee cord for easy hanging from tent poles, tree branches, or any other convenient spot. Did we mention it’s also storm-safe and waterproof?

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.95

This thing is *loaded* with pockets — deep ones, zippered ones, side ones, mesh ones, you name it. Add to that comfy padded straps, an adjustable belt and buckle closure, and a seriously spacious interior and you’ve got yourself the perfect hiking pack that Mom will never want to trek without. And since it’s made of repurposed ripstop nylon fabric scraps, you can feel good knowing you’re gifting something durable and long-lasting (not to mention eco-friendly).

Get it from Simons for $85

There’s nothing quite like snugglin’ up fireside with a cozy blanket, and this one fits the bill. Big enough for cuddling and warm enough for any weather sitch, it’s the perfect addition to any outdoor activity (even if it’s just sipping cocktails in the park). Reviewers love that it only gets softer with every wash and is surprisingly spill- and stain-resistant — courtesy of the wool’s lanolin that also repels moisture.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $62.99

Friends don’t let friends go outdoors without SPF, and that goes double for mamas. This hydrating formula offers SPF 50, so you know her face will be protected from the sun’s harsh rays when she’s outside. Unlike the sunscreens of yore, this one is actually a 3-in-1 SPF, primer, and moisturizer, so Mom can pack even lighter when she heads out on her outdoor adventures. That means it’s also loaded with good-for-skin ingredients, like Kakadu plum oil and vitamin C (and reviewers love that it doesn’t leave a white cast, either).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $48.50

Your mom won’t need a pump (or any other accessories, actually) to get this cozy lounger up and inflated — just swishing it through the air does the job and will give her a nice spot to chill out after a long day of hiking, swimming, or setting up camp. Reviewers tested at the beach and while camping, reporting that it’s both easy to clean and quick to dry to boot.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $98.13+

This slimmed-down style offers a wide brim to keep Mom’s eyeballs protected from the searing sun, an adjustable strap with a clip closure that won’t get tangled in her hair, and anti-odour tech in case she gets a wee bit sweaty. For added safety, there’s reflective details and built-in SPF protection, too!

Get it from Simons for $50

If Mom has a penchant for riding, she’ll be glad to get this waterproof pouch that’ll keep her device protected (and within reach) while she’s cycling. The cover is ultra-thin, letting her use the phone’s touchscreen without having to remove it from inside the case, while three adjustable Velcro straps keep it securely in place — even on uneven terrain. A built-in sun visor makes it easier to see the screen in brighter conditions, and the zippers are sealed so water won’t seep in. Reviewers love that it’s spacious enough to fit other essentials (like keys, wallets, sunglasses, and the like), so they can leave cumbersome packs at home.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $36.99

Fully seam-sealed, breathable, and waterproof, this jacket will keep Mom warm and dry no matter what the weather’s doing. It’s also made of a stretchy material that won’t feel restrictive during activities, with adjustable wrists to keep chilly breezes or spring showers out. Plus, the longer length will keep her bum from getting soaked if she’s cycling or jogging in inclement weather.

Get it from Parmi Lifewear for $530

When the urge to compete strikes, Mom will be able to unfurl this cute roll-up game and get her checkers on. The board is canvas, while the nifty zippered pouch houses all the pieces. Reviewers love that though it’s lightweight and compact (great for travel!), it manages to hold up, even in windy conditions at the beach.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $41.68 ( $43.98 )

No matter where Mom’s filling up (a roadside gas station, a random bathroom tap — you get the picture), this water bottle will ensure that whatever she sips is clean and tastes great. It works its magic thanks to a built-in membrane filter that can clean up to 4,000 litres (or five years of daily use). Reviewers call it a must-have for any outdoor activities and say it holds up to rough conditions like nobody’s business.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $57.71+

Perfect for the outdoor chef, this foldable board is not only travel-friendly but conveniently has a nifty storage compartment for the stainless steel knife. Strong magnets will keep things securely fastened until your mom’s ready to use it and when she does, she’ll probably love the solid cutting surface that reviewers say sits stable and holds up to all kinds of meal prep.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $80.34+