A long weekend never seems to feel long enough, but we plan to keep those chill vibes going by rounding up all the best deals you can take advantage of this week. That means markdowns on things like small appliances, tech gadgets, beauty essentials, and everything else your heart desires. Our one piece of advice? Snap up what you like ASAP — there’s no guarantee they’ll last.

Take the guesswork out of roasting, baking, and grilling by simply popping this handy device directly into your protein. Using the companion app and dual sensors, you’ll be able to check both internal and external temperatures so your goods come out perfectly cooked every single time. Reviewers love that it can even tell you when it’s time to remove your food, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.95 ( $149.95 )

Give your bed a seasonal makeover with a soft-as-heck duvet cover that might actually help you sleep better. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly lightweight (translation: no night sweats) while feeling incredibly pleasant on the skin — so much so that a few have even taken to sleeping in the buff! Plus, the duvet cover has a zippered closure and corner ties to keep everything locked in place. You’ll get two pillowcases and a duvet cover.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.99+ ( $52.99+ )

If a hydrating lip colour that won’t budge sounds too good to be true, that’s just because you haven’t tried Fenty’s glossy iteration. Unlike other stains that can feel drying, this one is all about delivering moisture back to your pout, which in turn prevents bleeding, feathering, and peeling. Reviewers like that the oil-in-water formula makes it easy to customize colour intensity — for just a hint of tint, leave it on for less time!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $28.50 ( $38 )

Overall reviewer consensus is that they wish they’d bought this sooner. It delivers more water pressure over a larger area, making it ideal for showering with a partner. Somehow, it’s also quieter than other models and is incredibly easy to install (even if you’re not a professional plumber). And when you want to adjust the angle, you can do that easily, too, just by tipping the head in the direction you want.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $31.98+ ( $59.99+ )

Now that the warmer weather has coaxed us out of our winter layers, it’s probably a good idea to grab a hard-working moisturizer. This one uses AHAs to exfoliate imperfections (not that you have any😉), even out skin tone, and soften dark spots, while caffeine nourishes and leaves things soft and ready for your most daring summer ‘fits. Plus, it has a lovely citrus scent that’s right on brand for toastier temps.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $30.90 ( $51.50 )

Now that you’re spending more time outside, it might be a good idea to revamp your outdoor space so you can take full advantage of our short but sweet summer season. These are meant to stay up all year round, so you won’t have to whip out your ladder every few months to get them up (and take them down again). They’re, of course, weather- and waterproof and can be easily controlled via a companion app when you want to change colours or add special effects. Reviewers say they’re so bright you could easily run them at 50% and still get plenty of illumination.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $188.99+ ( $269.99+ )

Curling edges and slide-y rugs won’t stand a chance after you pop these grips underneath. Because they’re low-profile, any vacuum will be able to easily roll over the edges without lifting them (but they won’t leave any residue on your floors, either). You’ll get a pack of 8.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $11.89 ( $16.99 )

We love a solid stick formula — not only is it easier to apply, but it can be more hygienic because you’re not putting your fingers inside the product. Because it skips water, this serum is super concentrated with a low percentage of encapsulated retinol that’ll work its magic on fine lines without irritating your skin. Reviewers say it left their faces smoother, softer, and more radiant — sans any peeling!

Get it from Sephora Canada for $23 ( $46 )

Its small size means this puppy doesn’t need FAA or Remote ID registration, while a 3-axis gimbal gives you steady, seamless footage — even in windy conditions. It also has a ton of cool features, like visual tracking and quick-shot settings, so that you can get creative with your filming. Reviewers say it also has great signal strength, meaning things won’t drop off right when you’ve gotta get The Shot.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $441.99 ( $599.99 )

Mash, whip, mix, knead—you can do it all with this stand mixer (it’s a cult fave, after all). It’s equipped with ten speeds and a powerful motor that can mix enough dough for six dozen cookies in just one go. Honestly, you’ll have a hard time finding stuff you can’t do with this small appliance, as the tilting head has a port for additional attachments like ice shavers, meat grinders, and pasta presses.

Get it from Best Buy Canada for $299.99 ( $499.99 )

The mercury might be climbing, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t some chillier nights in the forecast. Once they hit, you’ll be able to wrap yourself in this padded shacket that features a water-repellant coating, snap closures on the front and sleeves, and an oversized fit that’ll make it easy to layer over your coziest camping sweater.

Get it from Roots Canada for $49.98 ( $148 )

When you’re in a pinch (or a time crunch), you’ll want to have this gizmo handy as it heats up in just 30 seconds. You can also use it in every direction you choose, thanks to a 360º spill-free head. It’s pretty darn small, too, with reviewers calling it a mainstay in their carry-on bags.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $34.38 ( $42.97 )

This set will let you cook up a tasty campsite meal, and when you’re finished, you can tuck away all the elements — everything fits inside, including your petite gas tank! The pots and pans (you’ll get two) have anti-slip and anti-heat handles that fold down for easy storage, while the pop-up stove can be flattened to stash inside the handy carrying bag. Other helpful elements you’ll get: a spoon, fork, and knife, a stainless steel cup and a silicone sleeve. Reviewers say it’s surprisingly light, too, meaning you can tote it along on backpacking trips without adding too much to your gear weight.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.89 ( $37.99 )

When the sun’s really beating down, and your AC just can’t keep up, you’ll probably reach for this petite fan that’ll help cool you down in a snap. It’s USB-rechargeable (which means no need to keep a stash of batteries on hand) and has a handy case you can use to prop it up when you feel like going hands-free.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.99+ ( $19.99+ )

Linen is *the* fabric of the summer, and nothing feels breezier than this oversized shirt. Designed to evoke that “borrowed from the boys” look, you’ll wanna throw this on over shirts, a cute skirt, or even use it as a cover-up during sweltering days at the beach.

Get it from Gap Canada for $44+ ( $89.95 )

Save yourself the stress of digging through a cluttered drawer by outfitting it with this expandable organizer. It has spots for everything (including long cooking utensils, scissors, and other kitchen essentials) and can be extended or folded down to fit perfectly inside your storage setup.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.38+ ( $32.99 )

I’d venture a guess that snaking the drain is nobody’s idea of a good time, and popping this shroom-shaped protector into yours will save you from having to do it — ever. Reviewers love that it catches every speck of hair, dust, or other goop while still managing to look aesthetically pleasing (no eyesores here, thanks). Because this model’s made of stainless steel, it’s way more durable than other styles, won’t rust, and is easy to clean.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.99 ( $19.99 )

Whether you’re rushing off to spin class or popping out for groceries, this full-length jumpsuit is a one-stop outfit you won’t need to fuss over. It hugs in all the right spots and offers plenty of coverage where you need it, with a flattering neckline that’ll keep you cool while you’re working up a sweat.

Get it from Brunette the Label for $30 ( $88 )

If you’ve ever been impressed by plumes of smoke escaping a glass cloche at a fancy resto, you’ll probably love knowing you can achieve that *exact* effect in the comfort of home. Simply fill the gun’s compartment with wood chips (you can choose your flavour) to give your food a light smoked flavour. Reviewers love using it on things like cheese and cocktails. In addition to the cloche, you’ll also get two wood chip samples, replacement filters, and a pack of batteries so you can get going right away.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.99 ( $189.99 )

Small enough to fit comfortably around your bod when you’re commuting, travelling, or bopping around town, this sling bag is still roomy enough for all your essentials (including an iPad mini). A trio of compartments will help you keep everything organized, and reviewers say it’s both surprisingly comfy and durable. Plus, you can adjust the straps for a perfect fit or even clip on additional carabiners if you plan to haul around more stuff.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $47.59+ ( $55.99+ )

Listen, I’ll be the first to admit that Crocs may not be the most aesthetically pleasing shoes on the planet (please don’t hate me). But when it comes to comfort, there’s really no beating their extremely cushioned soles and flexible rubber straps that’ll keep your feet happy no matter where you’re trotting off to. Like their OG style, these platforms have the adjustable back strap so you can flip between sport mode and slip-on mode.

Get it from Little Burgundy for $69.98 ( $85 )

These things are absolutely *loaded* with invisible features, all of which make them a hugely popular option among reviewers. You’ll get to precisely control how much noise-cancelling you want or ambient noise you hear, as well as how much of your own voice you hear when you’re taking phone calls. Music comes through in high quality (even the bass is *chef’s kiss*), and a single charge will give you up to 48 hours of playback time, so you can spend more time listening to your fave jams and less time tethered to a plug.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $99.98 ( $139.98 )

Work smarter, not harder, with this overnight face mask that’ll treat you to a bouncier, brighter complexion by morning. It has a smidge of retinol for extra smoothing powers, but reviewers say it’s surprisingly gentle and even helps quell redness and irritation.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $24.05 ( $37 )