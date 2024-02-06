January may be over, but the deals don’t stop, so we’re up to our usual tricks, once again rounding up the best deals this week (because we’re cool like that). You can expect serious buckaroos off on *tons* of goodies, like portable projectors, chic jackets, and linen bedding, plus lots of other stuff we thought might tickle your fancy. They may not last long, so if you see something you like, make sure you act fast!

This thing has a clear picture (720p, to be precise), an adjustable projection angle, and a built-in subwoofer to boot, so you won’t have to drag out a speaker every time you want to watch your fave movie in cinema-style comfort. Plus, it has dual connectivity — HDMI and USB-C — for even easier hookups.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $399.99 (originally $694.98).

Reviewers say this stuff smells absolutely divine, regardless of whether they use it to wash their hair, their bods, or just to add bubbles to their soak. It’s also very hydrating, meaning your skin won’t feel tight the second you step out of the shower.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $27.10 (originally $37). Also available in several other scents.

This style has over 30,000 five-star reviews, and for good reason: it’s light enough to tote from room to room, has an auto shut-off function in case you’re forgetful, and offers a bright digital display that’s easy to use. It doesn’t hurt that it also comes equipped with a brilliant late-night setting so you can run it while you’re snoozing.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.93+ (originally $187.28+). Also on sale in black.

Lightweight and buildable, this tint is packed with light-diffusing particles that’ll give your face a blurred, soft-focus glow. Because it *also* contains prickly pear extract and glycerin, you’ll notice a reduction in redness and a major boost in hydration every time you slather it on (reviewers said it never settles into pores or fine lines, either!).

Get it from Sephora Canada for $26.40 (originally $44). On sale in seven shades.

Tired of losing your keys? Because same. Now every bundle will have a dedicated home, instead of just getting tossed somewhere random by your entryway. That, and you’ll be able to keep different sets separate, helping you find your car, house, or work keys in a snap.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $26.99 (originally $44).

Reviewers say this set is *so* comfy, warm, and soft that they have trouble getting out of bed in the morning. It’ll still hold up after washing and even has a cotton backing if you feel like switching things up.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $50.99+ (originally $59.99+). Clip the coupon for an extra $5 off. On sale in six colours and sizes twin-California king.

Aches and pains can well and truly go straight to hell, and this gadget will send them there. Even though it’s smaller than a ~classique~ percussion massager, it still delivers tons of therapeutic benefits, so you can soothe post-workout muscle strain in a snap. It has an impressive battery life, too (up to 150 minutes of use), so you can tackle your full bod without having to recharge midway through. It comes with a carrying case and charging cable.

Get it from SSENSE for $190 (originally $250).

Reviewers were surprised by their heft, which is great news if thin, flimsy glasses are the bane of your existence. They’re also dishwasher-safe, can be used for hot or cold bevs, and look aesthetic to boot — what’s not to love?

Get a set of 10 from Amazon Canada for $42.49 (originally $49.99).

Made of the brand’s buttery-soft Nulu fabric and decked out with deep side pockets, these are bound to become your go-to pair for workouts (or just days off; we won’t judge). They’re lined for extra coverage while still being moisture-wicking and breathable in case you decide to get your sweat on.

Get a pair from lululemon for $69+ (originally $138). On sale in 13 colours and sizes 0-20.

Give yourself some peace of mind the next time you’re whipping up a meal. These babies are food-safe, ambidextrous, and dishwasher-safe, meaning you can use ’em when you’re slicing and dicing everything from steak to fresh veggies. According to reviewers, they even help save them time on prep because they’re not worrying so much about nicks and cuts.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $16.99 (originally $21.49). Available in sizes M-XL.

These will activate in low-light settings while also turning on when you pass by, making them perfect for use as nightlights or emergency lighting. The base is pretty dang simple to install, too (it has adhesive tape on the back), or you can take the light wand with you and pop it onto any magnetic surface.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $37.90 (originally $52.99). On sale in two colours and in singles.

Think of this as the perfect base layer — it offers medium-impact support while being cropped enough to *just* crest the top of your leggings, jeans, or skirts. Reviewers with large busts were surprised by how supportive it was and said it’s a staple for vacation and during the warmer months.

Get it from Knix for $32.50 (originally $65). On sale in four colours and sizes XS-XL.

Depending on what your bathroom setup is like, you can install this one of two ways: suction cup it to your tiled walls (reviewers say it has serious staying power!) or pop it onto any flat surface or countertop. Each rung offers plenty of drainage, so your soap, shampoo, and conditioner bars will get a chance to dry out after every shower (and last longer, too).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $51.99 (originally $64.99).

Thanks to its dual rows of hair-grabbing teeth, you’ll be able to give your pet a proper brush-down during shedding season. It’s gentle enough to tackle tangles, knots, and snags while reaching into their undercoat to grab anything trapped down there. Reviewers say it worked so well they no longer have to shave down their pets every few months.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $16.62+ (originally $24.99). On sale in eight colours.

No matter where you’ve got dryness (your face, bod, lips, or hands), this intensely moisturizing formula will soothe it. Ingredients like oat kernel flour mean it can even tackle eczema flare-ups without feeling goopy, thick, or greasy.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $54.75 (originally $73).

If you’re ready to transition from your winter puffers to lighter pre-spring layers, this quilted option is ideal. The fabric is water-repellant, and the whole thing’s got light insulation that’ll keep you cozy in temps up to 0ºC. As for those front pockets, they’re seriously spacious, meaning you’ll still be able to stash your stuff without having to lug around a bag.

Get it from Aritzia for $58.99+ (originally $198). On sale in four colours and sizes 3XS-XL.

A great alternative to wall-mounted knife racks, this one’s still got plenty of space for all your cutting tools. Reviewers really like that it’s easy to clean and takes up only a sliver of space compared to a chunky butcher block style.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $45.59 (originally $69.99).

Unless you looked closely, you’d never know these *aren’t* actually real pebbles. Just make sure you’re burning them in a heat-resistant tray or container to keep the melted wax contained (instead of all over your stuff).

Get a set of six from Simons for $6.99 (originally $12).

Get that “borrowed from the boys” look without actually raiding their closet! The fit’s boxy and intentionally oversized, which means it’s easy to layer and will look *perf* over dresses, skirts, tanks, or worn with leggings (talk about versatile).

Get it from Kit & Ace for $69 (originally $150). On sale in three colours and sizes XS-XL.

Reviewers prefer these over other brands’ versions, saying they’re both easier to hold and grab way more peach fuzz and dead skin. If you’re new to dermaplaning, here’s the deal: regular exfoliation will help keep your pores clear while improving the absorption of your fancy lotions and potions. You can also use them to reshape your brows or trim away unwanted hair in nooks and crannies that are too small for a regular razor or trimmer to fit.

Get a set of 12 from Amazon Canada for $9.74 (originally $16.28). Available in three colourways.

Upgrade your morning routine with this Earl Grey-scented scrub that’ll slough away dead skin and buildup while you’re showering. Instead of microbeads, sand, or other harsh ingredients, this is full of coconut sugar that’ll dissolve while you’re going at it, so you don’t accidentally overdo it. Sunflower and jojoba oils add a major moisture boost to the whole thing, so your skin won’t feel parched after you’ve exfoliated.

Get it from The Detox Market for $35.25 (originally $47). On sale in two scents.

We’re all about working smarter, not harder, so if you have a random mess that needs cleaning, save yourself from dragging out your whole cleaning kit and use this option instead. It weighs just over a pound, meaning you’ll be able to easily maneuver it around corners and in tight spaces. Since it’s USB-rechargeable, some reviewers even keep and charge it in their vehicles (talk about convenience).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $55.99 (originally $71.99). On sale in three colours.

Dry January may have been a slog, but it’s a new month, and now you can lean into your love of vino again! This candle’s got notes of orange flower, Ceylon cinnamon, patchouli, and virgin cedar that’ll evoke the notes of a full-bodied Chard (without the buzz).

Get it from Simons for $14.99 (originally $50).

Though this formula is really heckin’ gentle, reviewers say it’s a serious MVP when it comes to tackling common skincare issues (like excess oil, blackheads, unwanted texture, and congestion). While it’s doing all that work, it’s also moisturizing, soothing, and gently exfoliating, so your skin will be left smooth, soft, and clear after just a few uses.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.78 (originally $44).

The sun may be making more and more frequent appearances these days, but that doesn’t mean we can’t all use a top-up on that sweet vitamin D. This lamp delivers full-spectrum light that mimics natural daylight, and you can even choose from different light temps to customize your treatment (it has four to choose from). Reviewers say it’s incredibly helpful for resetting your circadian rhythm after travel or during the dark days of winter, and they love that it’s sleek enough to fit in their space.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99 (originally $65.99).

As it turns out, you don’t need to hit up the spa to enjoy a spa-like soak. This tray’s basically a relaxation station, decked out with spots for all your chill-out essentials like a tablet, coffee mug, phone, candle, and even a special spot dedicated to stemware in case you’re partial to having wine in the bath. Because the arms are extendable, you won’t have to guess if it’ll fit over your tub (and you can take it with you when you move).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $60.78 (originally $94.99).

Whether you’re replacing pads and tampons or just using them as backup protection, I cannot stress enough how much peace of mind these undies will give you. Leaks? We don’t know her. One pair can absorb as much as one to three tampons, all without making you feel like you’re rocking a diaper. They’ll fit a bit snugly at first, but don’t stress — they’re actually meant to relax and mould to your body after a few wears.

Get a pair from Knix for $12+ (originally $30). On sale in 10 colours and sizes XS-5XL.

Though it’s obvi very cute, the *real* winning feature of this blinged-out cable is the fact that it’s so distinct — that means your partner, sibling, or roomie won’t be able to take it and pretend it’s theirs instead.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $34 (originally $44). On sale in two colours.

Even though it’s only got one shoulder, it still offers the right amount of support for low-impact workouts. It’s moisture-wicking, uber stretchy, and softsoftsoft, making it the next best option to going fully braless.

Get it from lululemon for $34+ (originally $64). On sale in six colours and sizes 2-14.

In case you weren’t aware, linen is breathable and only gets softer with every wash. It’s the ideal fabric for hot sleepers, keeping night sweats to a minimum without feeling cold or slick against the skin. It’s also naturally anti-static, meaning re-dressing your bed won’t result in you getting zapped by random bits of electricity. AND since the texture’s naturally rumpled, you won’t feel pressured to iron your sheets or make your bed perfectly every morning. We love a stress-free start to the day!

Get it from Silk and Snow for $76.50+ (originally $85). On sale in ten colours and sizes full-king.

This stuff grabs and holds like nobody’s business and sets in under 30 seconds. Plus, it’s resistant to impact and regular use, meaning your stuff won’t come apart the first time you go to use it again. You can use it on all kinds of materials (rubber, wood, ceramic, leather, and more) and the cap’s clog-resistant, so you can spend less time trying to de-goop the bottle and more time fixing things.

Get it from Staples Canada for $5.93 (originally $9.89).

Perfect for adding an extra layer of security to your home or bringing it along to your Airbnb, this lock’s incredibly easy to install no matter what kind of doorframe you have. Reviewers say they really put it to the test and that it held up (even when they tried picking the lock).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $9.59 (originally $11.99).

This top is majorly cuddle-inducing. Made of a fuzzy yarn that offers the *perfect* level of drape, you’ll be reaching for it day in and day out (and don’t be surprised if everyone suddenly wants to hug you, too). It also has a cropped silhouette so that it won’t look sloppy or oversized.

Get it from Aritiza for $54.60 (originally $78). On sale in nine colours and sizes 3XS-L.