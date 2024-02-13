The weather might be all over the place, but that doesn’t mean your budget has to be. So we are once again back with the best deals this week, and as always, you can save serious cash on everything from skincare and clothing to tech gadgets and gizmos. If you spot something you like, make sure to act fast — there’s nothing worse than “sold out”!

Dry skin can be tricky, but this ultra-gentle formula will help banish flakes and itchiness back to hell where they belong. Reviewers call it the best moisturizer they’ve ever used and are especially fond of its scent-free formula.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $25.59 (originally $34.98).

You can easily adjust both its angle and height, so you can sit comfy no matter how tall you (or what your personal preferences) are. Reviewers call it a must-have for anyone working at a desk, and you can even rock it back and forth if you’re the fidgety type.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $31.99 (originally $66.99).

If you’re looking to streamline your skincare routine, start here. It’ll deliver all the soothing and hydrating effects of a toner (no dry ‘n’ tight feeling here) while keeping your face moisturized all day long. It’s hypoallergenic and fragrance-free, and reviewers say it even doubles as a fantastic primer.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $34.23 (originally $42.79).

Transitional weather is on the horizon, friends, so cop yourself this quilted style to stay cozy (and stylish) until summer. Because it’s water-repellant, you won’t need to stress about any unexpected springtime drizzles, while the fleece-lined pockets will keep your grabbers toasty in case the temps drop a smidge. A similar women’s style is on sale, too!

Get it from Kit & Ace for $85 (originally $170). Discount applied in cart.

This lil’ hub will let you control your smart devices (like speakers, thermostats, and lights) while giving you a spot to stream your fave TV shows. If you’re not exactly tech-savvy, you’ll be glad to hear that reviewers say it’s easy to set up. You can also ask it to do all the usual Alexa things, like checking the weather, setting a reminder, or checking your calendar.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $89.99 (originally $119.99). On sale in three colours.

Reviewers are *obsessed* with this set, saying the pieces are not just properly non-stick (like, even sauces don’t cling) but also durable and easy to clean — no matter what stuff you’ve caked on there. They’ll work on all kinds of cooktops, including induction, and heat up in a jiff, so you can spend less time waiting for things to pre-heat and more time making tasty meals. You’ll get two frying pans in different sizes, saute pan with lid, casserole pan with lid, sauce pan with lid, and a steamer with a silicone turner.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $149.99 (originally $219.99). Available in three colours and a bigger set.

Popping one of these eucalyptus-mint pods into your shower will work wonders on stuffy noses (which is great news as we approach cold season yet again). The trick is to leave it *just* outside your shower stream — the steam will activate the essential oils and your pod will last for a lot longer, rather than just getting rinsed down the drain.

Get a pack of 15 from Amazon Canada for $23.99 (originally $29.99). Clip the coupon for an extra $5 off.

Even though this style is wireless, it still delivers major support *and* lift (even for those with bigger busts). It has an extra-wide band with a trio of hook clasps for extra security, plus deeper side coverage to prevent spillage and unwanted side boob action. Thanks to the plunging neckline, it’ll also pair nicely with your V-neck sweaters and blouses.

Get it from Knix for $68 (originally $80). On sale in seven colours.

Purists might prefer a French press or classic espresso machine, but for those of us who just want an excellent cuppa joe without all the muss and fuss, this appliance is a must-have. You won’t have to grind, tamp, or measure anything — in fact, all you’ll need to do is pop in the pod you want, lock it into place, and the machine will do the rest. And you won’t have to miss out on that tasty crema, either! It comes with an Aeroccino milk frother, too, which means you can even treat yourself to a foamy latte without forking over coffee shop money.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $209 (originally $305.91). On sale in two colours.

This stuff is *intense*. The formula’s packed with chili extract, leaving your smoocher tingly and majorly fluffed up all day long. The shades are super sheer, so you can play around with different looks without committing to anything too dramatic.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13.96 (originally $16.28+). On sale in three shades.

Whether you’ve got an over-eater or a pre-meal screamer, consider gifting yourself this genius gadget that’ll make mealtimes a lot less stressful. You can set schedules and portion out food however you want, so you can safely stay out or even take a weekend trip without worrying about your fur baby. And since it’s battery-operated, you can store it wherever’s convenient (instead of just where the plugs are). Just make sure to hide the control panel so your kitty doesn’t start gaming the system!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $50.53 (originally $69.99). Also on sale in two other styles.

This stuff is colour-correcting, mattifying, and even has SPF 40 built right in. A few quick dabs will give you full coverage, while ingredients like collagen and charcoal work to keep your skin in tip-top shape while you’re wearing it. Reviewers recommend going a shade or two lighter than normal for better shade-matching.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $44.45 (originally $63.50). On sale in five shades.

The sun might be elusive this time of year, but that doesn’t mean you can’t prep for a sunny summer with a pair of these bad boys. Their hexagonal frames make them a standout from the dearth of oval and round styles, while the brand’s trademark green lenses are designed to give your vision more clarity (read: less eye fatigue).

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $173.60+ (originally $269). On sale in two colours.

It’s super soft, stretchy, and always looks polished. The long row buttons will let you get a lil’ saucy and show extra cleavage if the mood strikes, or you can always take things all the way to the top if you’re going for a more ~profesh~ vibe. It doesn’t hurt that it’ll always stay perfectly tucked into your skirt or pants (there’s a snap closure at the inseam).

Get it from Gap Canada for $34.99 (originally $59.95). Extra 30% off applied in cart. On sale in two colours and sizes XXS-XXL.

Reviewers love that, unlike other hardshell suitcase styles on the market, this one doesn’t open like a clamshell (which means your stuff will stay securely in place). It’s plenty capacious while fitting neatly into overhead bins and rolling easily on its four multi-directional wheels. And if you’re looking for ease of transport, you’ll love that it’s got a trio of handles — a telescoping top one and two durable standard handles on the top and side.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $161.49+ (originally $259.99+). On sale in four colours and three colours.

You’ll see your makeup looks better than ever before, thanks to the trio of mirror panels (one of which is actually bisected into two magnified sections for easier detail work). It’s also equipped with different light temp settings and can be rotated 360º. Reviewers say a single charge lasts a *while* and love that it takes up only a sliver of space compared to other vanity mirrors. Get it from Amazon Canada for $56.99 (originally $91).

Lost your keys? No, you didn’t, because you attached this genius tracker to your keychain, and now you can pinpoint their exact location right from your phone. Using the companion app, you can ping the Tile to locate missing items or you can go in reverse and double press the Tile to make your phone ring when it’s lost. My personal fave feature? It’ll even give you a nudge if you accidentally leave your Tile (and whatever it’s attached to) behind.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99 (originally $49.99).

We love an eclectic set, and this one delivers. The funky patterns are aesthetic as heck (perfect for your Insta grid), but they’ll also help you keep track of who’s cup is whose, saving you from accidentally sipping on your partner’s morning bev. There’s also a set of coordinating pinch bowls on sale, too, if that’s your vibe.

Get a set of four from Simons for $8.99 (originally $20).

You’ll get a trio of haircare essentials: shampoo, conditioner, and a bottle of dry texturizing spray, so you can kiss bad hair days goodbye. Aside from the smell being absolutely heavenly, each product is designed to protect, hydrate, and soften your hair, too.

Get it from SSENSE for $77 (originally $90).

This gizmo has over 50,000 five-star reviews, all in agreement on how well it picks up even the smallest, fluffiest little pet hairs. In fact, it might even work better than a pet hair vacuum, combing through carpet fibres and fabrics to snatch out the dander caught deep in the material. Everything it captures gets trapped inside the inner storage receptacle, making it easy to clean *and* preventing the stuff from floating around your apartment.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.99+ (originally $29.99+). On sale in two colours.

I take every breakout extremely personally, so when one crops up, this is the stuff I use to make it disappear. It’s designed for acne-prone skin, which means it’s gentle, hydrating, and clarifying. It’s also incredibly versatile: you can dab it onto an individual pimple, mix it in with your moisturizer, or use it as a first step in your multi-step skincare routine.

Get it from Sephora Canada for $38 (originally $65). Also available in a smaller size.

This waterproof trimmer will let you get up close and personal with all your bod’s hairiest bits (sans the nicks). It has two blade guards to prevent cuts and snags, and reviewers say it’s extremely gentle on sensitive or easily irritated skin. It’s USB-rechargeable, but it can run for 90 minutes before you’ll need to juice up again.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $45.99+ (originally $69.99). On sale in three colours.

The itch to redecorate in the springtime might be strong, but let’s be honest — home renos are PRICEY. Start small by swapping out your bathroom accessories for these frosted glass styles that are modern and minimalist in equal measure. As a bonus, the material is pretty forgiving when it comes to splatters and splotches (unlike stainless steel or regular glass).

Get it from Simons for $4.99+ (originally $18). On sale in two styles.

While skinny jeans will always have a special place in my heart, I’m expanding my denim repertoire and adding this baggier pair to my shopping cart ASAP. Their mid-rise will save you from accidentally revealing more than you mean to when you bend over, while the legs have a slightly tapered silhouette that’ll make them look flattering on just about everyone. Reviewers say they fit slightly large, so keep that in mind when you’re choosing your size.

Get a pair from Gap Canada for $50+ (originally $84.95+). On sale in four colours, sizes 24-35, and three lengths.

These will run for over 80 hours on a single charge, making them perfect for travel or long work days when you need to be distraction-free. You’ll find a multidirectional control knob right on the headphones that’ll let you change songs, turn up the volume, or even answer phone calls without having to juggle multiple devices. Reviewers say they’re surprisingly comfortable and deliver major bass, too.

Get them from Amazon Canada for $167.51 (originally $219.99).

Boring lights are boring (duh) and you deserve something you can be over the moon about — sorry, we had to! This glowing orb emits a cozy, warm glow but you can always tweak the lighting temperature to suit your decor needs. Because it’s USB-rechargeable (it’ll last for up to eight hours on a single charge), you can plonk it down wherever you like. And reviewers love the adjustable brightness that makes it a perfect nightlight!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $35.99 (originally $39.99). Clip the coupon for an extra $3 off. Also available in three other sizes.

Ready to ditch your parkas and puffers? US TOO. And you can’t go wrong with a neutral varsity style like this one that’ll basically never go out of style. It’s got all the bells and whistles you’re looking for (deep side pockets, easy snap closures, and cuffing at the wrists and waist) while being machine-washable so you can always keep it looking 💯.

Get it from Urban Outfitters for $67.99 (originally $129). On sale in three colours and sizes XS-XXL.

Swap your rich gourmand winter candles for this fresh green iteration that reviewers say delivers major scent throw. It may not look it, but it has a veeeery long burn time (between 50-60 hours), and the pretty glass vessel can be reused as storage for your small bits and bobs. It has notes of jasmine, hyacinth, and white lotus.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $56 (originally $64).

Your basic black leggings deserve a vacation, and this comfy wide-legged style is here to fill the void. They have a high rise (with the requisite drawstring waist for a customizable fit) and are made entirely of cotton to keep things easy and breezy, whether you’re running errands or just melting into the couch. If you’re on the shorter side, reviewers say these are the perfect length and never feel frumpy or overly oversized (but if you’re taller and want something longer than ankle length, consider sizing up).

Get a pair from Girlfriend Collective for $31.20 (originally $78). On sale in eight colours and sizes XXS-6XL.

I cannot stress enough how much I hate razor burn, so join me in celebrating this shave cream that will actually make you look forward to trimming down your body hair (though if you prefer to go ~au natch~ that’s obviously cool too). Unlike the heavy shaving foams of the last millennium, this stuff is silky and light, letting you actually see your skin while you’re shaving. A trio of hydrating ingredients (aloe vera, olive oil, and marshmallow root extract) will leave your bod feeling smooth and moisturized afterwards, too.

Get it from SSENSE for $28 (originally $40).

Slip this on the next time you feel a niggling headache setting in. It’s cooling, with light compression that reviewers say is just the ticket for fighting back against intense migraines. Because it forgoes straps and Velcro, you won’t have to stress about it getting tangled in your hair or needing constant readjustment when you’re just trying to find your chill. Store it in the fridge or freezer depending on your personal preference.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $19.99+ (originally $26.99+). On sale in several colours.

Portability is the name of the game here — each packet contains one portion, making them perfect for travel and helping you stay hydrated in dry environments (like airplanes). You won’t have to lug around — or pay for — huge bottles when you’re sprinting for the gate, and they’re lemon-flavoured and a little fizzy, making them a tastier option, too.

Get a pack of 36 packets from Amazon Canada for $29.39 (originally $41.99).