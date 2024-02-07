Chores are not my idea of a good time, which means I’m always on the hunt for tools, gadgets, and methods that’ll make the process faster, easier, and pain-free. In all my research, these are the best cleaning products that’ll do exactly that. As a bonus, they’re all available on Amazon Canada, which means you can spend less time shopping and more time cutting down your chore list!

My biggest complaint about this tool is that I didn’t invent it myself. The built-in vacuum function is straight-up genius, catching the drips and splashes you wipe off your windows and surfaces (it all goes into the easy-to-empty tank in the base). Reviewers say it’s fantastic for eliminating condensation and love how it keeps their glass shower stalls sparkling, too. When you’re cleaning, you can swap out the top for the included spray/microfibre head or simply use the squeegee head for quick touch-ups. You’ll also get a charging cord and a bottle of detergent.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $83.45 (originally $98.99).

Reviewers say this stuff can remove all kinds of stains, including gross and set-in ones, the first time around. The key is to spritz it on, then gently brush it into the fabric fibres (give older or more stubborn stains about half an hour to absorb this liquid magic).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $17.99 (originally $21.99).

You can use it on pretty much everything, including stained cookware, rusty appliances, and barbecue grills. In fact, reviewers say it managed to clean grime that other products haven’t been able to budge, and you’ll only need a smidge to work the magic (translation: one tub will last you a while).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $11.88 (originally $12.99).

I hate myself for how long I waited to get this — clearly, the 18,000 five-star reviewers were ahead of the curve! This scrubbing brush makes cleaning almost (dare I say it?) enjoyable, lifting away soap scum, mildew, and other bathroom goop in actual seconds. It comes with batteries, but make sure you’re stocked up on more so you can keep the cleaning power going as long as you need.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $21.99. Also available in multipacks.

Stuck-on messes will no longer be the bane of your existence after you give ’em a good scraping with this gadget. The ultra-thin razor tip is great for getting rid of burnt-on food, stubborn caulking, and even wallpaper, while the wide grip will let you comfortably apply more pressure if needed. Reviewers were surprised at how sturdy it was and used it on glass, ceramic, and tile with no issues.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $14.99.

If you, like me, are frankly quite sick of hand-scrubbing every speck of grime off your footwear, then this powerful scrubber is a must-get. It comes with three heads: soft brush, hard brush, and sponge, letting you swap between them depending on the fabric (and dirtiness) of your kicks. Plus, it has a one-touch operation, so you won’t need to fiddle with settings or decode complicated instructions to get things clean as a whistle.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $26.99 (originally $47.87).

This stuff is ~thicc~ meaning it’ll stay in place while it’s working its cleaning magic on all your stained surfaces. It’s bleach-free, but reviewers say it removes black mould, mildew, and other stains like magic, leaving grout and caulking looking brand-new. Let it rest for three to five hours to max out the results.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $29.99.

Fearlessly swipe away salt stains, mud, dirt, and other icks off your fave pair, because these are non-toxic *and* safe for all kinds of fabrics (yes, even suede). Reviewers say they worked wonders on their Uggs while making old pairs of kicks look new again.

Get a box of 10 from Amazon Canada for $11.99.

Stubborn and annoying messes (like caked-on food, your kid’s gorgeous crayon wall decor, or random household stains) won’t take forever to remove anymore! A quick pass with this scrubber will make short work of it all — just make sure you get it damp first. Because it’s pretty darn durable, it won’t shred or disintegrate before you’ve had a chance to finish cleaning.

Get a pack of four from Amazon Canada for $7.99.

It breaks down all the icky stuff hiding out of reach, so you won’t have to stress about hidden grease and goop clogging up your plumbing. You’ll only need to use it once a month — just peel off the cap sticker, pop it on the bottom rack, and run a cleaning cycle!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $6.43+. Available in two scents and multipacks.

Not only can it whisk away greasy, oily spills in a snap, but it’s also ammonia-free, making it perfect for cleaning pet messes. Reviewers swear it’s top-notch and never damages their surfaces (no matter where they spray it on).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $4.97+. Available in several scents and multipacks.

You can use this cleaner on any leather goods, including furniture, handbags, shoes, and everything in between. Because it’s so moisturizing, it’ll help revive old stuff while giving it a water-repellent finish that’ll protect it from future damage. Oh, and it’s non-toxic, silicone- and fragrance-free, and safe for pets, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $22.91+ (originally $30.95+). Clip the coupon to get up to an extra $5 off. Available in three sizes.

Standard paper towels don’t hold a candle to these bad boys — they’re *way* more absorbent and won’t disintegrate the second you need to apply a smidge more elbow grease. Once they get gunky, you can get ’em back into top-notch condition by tossing them into the laundry. And when it’s time to finally say goodbye, they can go right into your compost!

Get a pack of six from Amazon Canada for $16.99+. Available in four sets.

I thought this was a bit gimmicky when I first saw it online. It seemed impossible for a cleaning product to get that many rave reviews, but let me tell you — it was love at first use. This stuff saved me from scrubbing ’til my arms were sore, not to mention it was able to remove stains I’d been assured were here to stay (like rust). If you want to supercharge its powers, let the paste sit for a few minutes before going in with your scrubbing tools. You can use it on tile, grout, stainless steel, or just about any other place you’ve got a persistent problem.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $6.27.

It’ll lift away any deposits and residues left behind by your detergents so your machine can function as it should (and your clothes won’t come out dirtier than when they went in). It works with both regular and high-efficiency washing machines, but just make sure you don’t add it in with your clothes.

Get a pack of five from Amazon Canada for $14.98.