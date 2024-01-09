Welcome to another glorious week! If you’re looking to scratch that shopping itch or are just in the market for some new goods, we’ve got you — because we wanna save you some money, we’ve sourced all the best deals in Canada that you might be interested in, but they won’t last long. So take a peek and happy shopping!

Let’s all take a moment to appreciate the fact that this bag truly does it all: it stores your stuff (duh), has plenty of pockets to keep said stuff organized, and has an absolutely genius fleece sleeve you can slip your frosty grabbers into. If this isn’t tailor-made for Canadian winters, I truly don’t know what is.

Get it from lululemon for $59 (originally $84). On sale in two colours.

If you still, somehow, have not tried this viral primer, there’s no time quite like the present. Reviewers say it creates a perfect canvas for their makeup looks, locks things in place, and gives their matte foundations a gorgeous dewy finish (while outperforming other cult-fave brands like MAC and Smashbox).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $20.37 (originally $23.96).

Equipped with four modes (clean, soft, whiten, and massage) and 40,000 vibrations per minute, it’ll give your chompers a seriously deep cleaning right in the comfort of your home. Reviewers swear it’s whitened their teeth by several shades and actually outperformed other electric toothbrushes they’ve tried in the past. Plus, it comes with eight replacement heads and a travel case.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.95 (originally $69.95).

In addition to the standard (not to mention uber-powerful) percussive massage power, this baby also has a biometric heart sensor and haptic cues that are designed to pair with soothing breath work. Think of it like a handheld meditation guide — that also happens to hammer away aches and pains wherever it finds them. You’ll get four swappable head attachments, too, so you can cater the treatment to your exact needs.

Get it from Best Buy for $329.99 (originally $399.99).

It’s breathable (no night sweats here) and infused with eucalyptus oil that’ll help you chill out *and* keep your sinuses clear while you’re catching up on beauty sleep. Reviewers like how firm it is, saying it offers the perfect level of support for side and back sleepers.

Get it from Simons for $39.95 (originally $55).

Give your pill-y sweaters a makeover in 2024! Gliding this gadget over the fabric will neatly zip away bobbles and snags (without damaging the fibres, of course), so your well-loved pieces will look as good as the day you got ’em. Reviewers are really fond of the display screen, so you’ll always know how much juice you’ve got left — for reference, it’ll typically last for 2.5 hours before it needs a recharge.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.99 (originally $19.99).

Though a classic pair of black pumps will never go out of style, there’s no rule that says you can’t get a lil’ fun with it. This style offers a croc-embossed finish with a funky angled heel, making it a standout from the hordes of similar footwear available on the market. Reviewers say they fit true-to-size.

Get a pair from Reformation for $128.40 (originally $428). On sale in two colours and available in sizes 5-11.

You’ll be able to keep track of all your vital stats (heart rate, active time, water tracking, and the like), but there’s a whole slew of other things this wrist tech can do. Think GPS, workout intensity mapping, sleep scores, and guided breathing sessions that’ll help you *really* take control of your day-to-day health. It has a battery life of up to six days, is water-resistant up to 50 metres, and will even let you take calls and respond to texts.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $199.95 (originally $259.95). On sale in three colours.

Unlike other sweaters in this style, this version offers a slightly higher neckline — perfect for fighting back against frigid temps. Because it’s made of merino wool, it’s naturally thermoregulating, moisture-wicking, and breathable. Translation: perfect for layering!

Get it from Kit & Ace for $159 (originally $220). On sale in three colours and available in sizes XS-2XL.

In addition to having four plugs and three USB slots (that’s seven devices you can charge simultaneously, those who are counting), this gizmo also boasts a five-foot-long cord and a flat wall plug. That means you can finally take advantage of the outlet hidden behind your sofa or bookshelf! Other cool features include non-slip feet on the bottom and surge protection.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $23.99 (originally $29.99). Also available in two other cord lengths.

Consider this a one-and-done solution to just about every skin irritation, including sunburns, piercings, eczema, tattoos, and bug bites. It also makes for a fantastic toner, particularly for those with sensitive or reactive skin. Because it’s made of an ingredient our bodies already produce naturally, you won’t have to spend ages deciphering complicated ingredient lists!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $13 (originally $18.95).

Nothing jazzes up your dinner party set-up more than chic table accessories and these are the perfect addition. Strong enough to blast through whole peppercorns and chunky salt crystals but stylish enough to not look out of place at your fanciest affair. The ceramic grinding mechanism won’t rust or corrode and it’s fully adjustable so you can decide if you want fine or coarse results (or maybe somewhere in between).

Get the set from Simons for $49.95 (originally $70).

Thanks to its special coating, it’ll be right at home in places like kitchens and bathrooms so you can finally create some under-cabinet lighting right where you need it most. You’ll also be able to customize 50 colour zones and control things via the app or your preferred voice assistant. You can also set schedules if you want to automate the whole process.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99 (originally $54.97).

Not to be *that* gal, but tasking a robot to clean my floors is the very definition of “work smarter, not harder.” If you’re hoping to trim some stress from your day-to-day in 2024, chances are you’ll love its smart mapping function that never misses a thing and the fact that it’ll recharge automatically if it needs more juice before it’s done the job. Thanks to its edge-sweeping brush and a pair of multi-surface brushes, it’s capable of grabbing everything from pet hair to food crumbs off any flooring (yes, including carpet!).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $299.99 (originally $489.95).

It’s no secret that winter saps the moisture from our skin. So if you’re looking to fight back against indoor heating and harsh winds, reviewers say this fits the bill nicely. It’s fragrance-free and gentle on sensitive skin and you can even use it under your eyes if you could use some depuffing action.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.90 (originally $18.70).

They may look like regular sneakz, but these are both waterproof *and* insulated, making them ideal for cold temps. Thanks to a dense foam sole, they’re also super lightweight, and reviewers love how comfy they are, too.

Get a pair from Allbirds for $82.50+ (originally $165). On sale in both men’s and women’s, in several colours, and available in sizes 8-14.

Give your hand a rest by swapping out your old mouse for this one — your wrist will thank you! Reviewers were surprised by how lightweight it is, which is awesome if you spend most of your day working on a computer. Because it’s wireless, you won’t feel tethered to your device, either.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $39.99 (originally $79.99).

This version is box-stitched, meaning the filling will always stay spread out nice and even no matter how much you toss and turn. Despite how warm it is, it’s actually pretty lightweight so you can move comfortably in the night (reviewers say it does a surprisingly good job at maintaining heat). And all the down is responsibly sourced, too!

Get it from Simons for $169.95+ (originally $225+). On sale in sizes twin-king.

Yes, this humidifier is excellent at combating dry winter air, but what really makes it a standout is the fact that it’s app-controlled, meaning you won’t have to get out from under the covers to adjust the settings — bless! It’ll automatically turn off when it runs out of water, and you can customize everything from the mist direction to humidity levels. Reviewers really love that it’s noiseless, too, which is great for use in nurseries (or if you’re just a light sleeper).

Get it from Amazon Canada for $76.49 (originally $89.99).

Because of its oversized silhouette, you’ll be able to throw this bad boy over all your chunkiest winter layers with ease. By now I’m sure you’ve heard of wool’s naturally thermoregulating and water-resistant properties, and this style even adds on two large front pockets so you even leave the house sans handbag if you feel like it.

Get it from Kit & Ace for $199 (originally $299). On sale in two colours and available in sizes XS-XL.

My dream for 2024 is to have one of those aesthetic, organized fridges and these are the containers I’m eyeing to help me achieve that. Their flat, sturdy design makes them a dream for stacking, and different styles have cool additions, like dividers, egg slots, and inner baskets to keep produce from getting mushy the second you get it home. One of reviewers‘ fave features, though, is the transparent design that lets you peep at what’s inside without having to open up the lid.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.90+ (originally $19.79+). On sale in four styles.

No room for table lamps? Hate overheads? Looking for mood lighting? These light panels are just the ticket for addressing these issues, all in a chic and easy-to-use design. Installation is a literal snap (they can be stuck to the wall using the included adhesive mounts) and you can completely customize the arrangement however you like. Using the controls or companion app, you’ll be able to choose colours, sync them to music, and dim them in a flash.

Get the starter kit from Best Buy for $219.99 (originally $279.99).

I cannot stress enough how much I love these jeans. I’m what people call “vertically challenged,” and my biggest issue is always that styles are just not made for anyone under 5’10”. Colour me surprised when I snapped up this pair and found them to be not only comfortable as heck (courtesy of the brand’s super-soft and lightly stretchy denim) but f l a t t e r i n g! Tapered at the waist, cropped at the ankle, and offering plenty of room in the hip and thighs, they look awesome with chunky winter boots, flats, and heels alike.

Get a pair from Duer Canada for $99 (originally $149). On sale in two colours, sizes 24-34, and two inseams.

One word reviewers used a lot to describe this kettle is “precision,” likely because of its slim gooseneck and five present options that’ll get your water to peak temperature in moments. It even has a “keep warm” function that will keep the contents warm for up to an hour!

Get it from Amazon Canada for $77.88 (originally $94.99).

Blending grandmacore and functionality, this lightly sparkly plush cardi is about to be your cold weather MVP. The relaxed fit makes it a dream to layer, and it’s long enough to pair with skirts, pants, and even leggings. And yes, it has pockets.

Get it from lululemon for $129 (originally $238). Available in sizes XS-XL.

Keep your skincare, beauty tools, or fave sippers nice and frosty, without having to make space in your fully loaded kitchen fridge. Because it’s portable, you can set it up wherever you want (even inside your car, if you’re so inclined). Reviewers say it’s super quiet, too.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $55.24 (originally $89.99). On sale in four colours.

This collapsible bowl literally couldn’t be any easier to use: simply pop it up, toss in your kernels, and give it a spin in the microwave. It can hold up to 15 cups of popcorn, so you won’t have to keep getting up to make another batch when you’re hosting a movie night at your place.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $15.99+ (originally $27.99). On sale in several colours.

I can’t be the only one who’s tried desperately to cook a jammy egg only to find it runny or — worse — hardboiled. There’s no fancy tech at work here, either. All you need to do is pop it in the pot with your eggs, and watch as it indicates where your precious oeufs are at. Because it reacts to boiling water the same way the eggs do, it’ll automatically adjust for number of eggs and amount of water, so you can quite literally set it and forget it.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $12 (originally $14.99).

Looking to jazz up your ear stack? Reviewers say these chunky earrings hold up surprisingly well to everyday wear without ever tarnishing or peeling. They have a surprising heft and easy clasp, which means you won’t break a nail trying to unclip them from your lobes.

Get a pair from Amazon Canada for $13.59 (originally $16.99). On sale in six styles.

If you’re like me and you take your snooze time pretty seriously, then adding a plush mattress topper is a no-brainer — and this one is the. best. Reviewers love that it helps even out lumpy mattresses and has extra-deep pockets that make it easy as pie to slip onto your bed.

Get it from Amazon Canada for $49.19+ (originally $59.99+). On sale in sizes twin-California king.