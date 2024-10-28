New ranking reveals the best credit cards according to Canadians

Credit cards can come with plenty of perks and rewards if you choose the right ones, and a new ranking has revealed which cards Canadians prefer using.

Rewards Canada unveiled the results of its Canada’s Choice 2024 rankings, which allowed voters to choose their favourite credit card and loyalty programs across 12 categories.

Seven of those categories broke down the top credit cards for travel, points, shopping, and more.

Here are the top credit cards in the country, according to Canada’s Choice 2024 results.

Top Overall Travel Rewards Credit Card

The TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card took the top spot in this category, earning 30.6% of the 26,486 total votes cast.

This card allows users to earn 1.5 points for every $1 spent on eligible gas, grocery and direct through Air Canada purchases (including Air Canada Vacations). It also earns users 1 Aeroplan point per dollar spent on other eligible purchases. This card comes with travel perks as well, such as a free first checked bag on Air Canada flights as long as you’re a cardholder (this includes up to eight travel companions travelling on the same reservation). Users can also be assured that their Aeroplan points won’t expire with this card.

The CIBC Aventura Visa Infinite card came in second place (12.13%), followed by the Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite (11.55%).

No Annual Fee Travel Rewards Credit Card

There were 22,752 total votes in this category, with most (27.32%) going to the Scotiabank Scene+ Visa Card. This card earns users 2X the Scene+ points for every dollar spent at Sobeys, Safeway, Foodland, Home Hardware and Cineplex. And it comes with the sweet bonus of a 0% annual fee.

The TD Rewards Visa (20.26%) and the CIBC Aeroplan Visa Card (18.06%) rounded out the top three spots in this ranking.

Top Airline Credit Card

The TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite card proved to be a popular choice, as it also took first place for the top airline credit card, with 40.03% of 21,560 votes. This category highlighted the top frequent flyer programs. Some additional perks that come with this card include various insurance coverage plans (including trip interruption and flight delay insurance) and a NEXUS application fee rebate (up to $100) for primary and additional cardholders.

The CIBC Aeroplan Visa Infinite Card and the American Express Aeroplan Card came second and third in this category, respectively.

Top No Foreign Transaction Fee Rewards Credit Card

Scotiabank Passport Visa Infinite was named the top no foreign transaction fee rewards card. “You will not be charged a Foreign Currency Conversion mark-up on foreign currency purchases whether you make them online or outside of Canada. Only the exchange rate applies,” reads the card’s website.

This is also a Scene+ card, meaning users will earn points when shopping at over 1,100 eligible grocery stores across Canada and making other travel purchases. The primary cardholder also receives complimentary lounge visits per year.

The Scotiabank Gold American Express Card was voted second, followed by the Scotiabank Platinum American Express Card.

Top Cash Back Rewards Credit Card

Out of 17,515 votes, the TD Cash Back Visa Infinite Card placed first in this category, with 21.92% of the votes. This card earns users 3% cash back on eligible grocery and gas purchases and 1% cash back on all other purchases. These cashback dollars do not expire as long as the user’s account is in “open and good standing.” The Scotia Momentum Visa Infinite Card was close behind in second place with 20.73% of votes, followed by the CIBC Dividend Visa Infinite Card (15.24%).

Top Retail Loyalty Rewards Credit Card

The CIBC Costco Mastercard was voted first place, likely due to its Costco cashback perks. It received 35.41% of the 17,515 votes in this category.

This card earns Costco members 3% cash back at restaurants and at Costco gas and 2% cash back at other gas stations and EV charging stations. All other purchases, including those from Costco, earn cardholders 1% cash back.

The PC Financial Mastercard was second (33.55%), and the Triangle Mastercard placed third (17.80%).

Top Ultra Premium Credit Card

While cards in this category have a pricier annual fee, they’re also known for some impressive perks.

The TD Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege Card won the most votes, receiving 30.57% of 17,323 ballots cast.

It earns users 2 Aeroplan points per dollar spent on eligible Air Canada purchases, including Air Canada Vacations, 1.5 Aeroplan points per dollar spent on eligible gas, groceries, dining, food delivery, and travel, and 1.25 Aeroplan points per dollar spent on all other eligible purchases. Users also receive priority check-in boarding, a free first checked-in bag on Air Canada and Maple Leaf Lounge access within North America. This card has an annual fee of $599.

The CIBC Aeroplan Visa Infinite Privilege Card trailed in second place with 13.64% of votes, followed by the RBC Avion Visa Infinite Card (12.52%).

Top Credit Card Reward Program

Scene+ was voted as Canadians’ favourite Credit Cards Reward Program with 26.91% of the 28,711 votes cast. However, the PC Optimum was close behind in second place with 26.02% of the votes. TD Rewards came in third place.

Rewards Canada also unveiled other rankings today, including the top shopping and food and drink loyalty programs in the country.