Losing a loved one is never easy, but certain benefits like the survivor’s pension exist to help Canadians financially during a challenging time.

In addition to the grief, the death of a spouse or a common can also bring financial uncertainty, and the survivor’s pension plan can help ease some of the burden and help survivors navigate their new reality.

“The Canada Pension Plan (CPP) survivor’s pension is a monthly payment paid to the legal spouse or common-law partner of the deceased contributor,” reads the website.

Here’s what you need to know.

How much could you receive?

The benefits you’ll be eligible for can depend on various factors.

“We first calculate the amount that the CPP retirement pension of the deceased is or would have been if the deceased had been age 65 at the time of death,” states the website. “Then, a further calculation is done based on the survivor’s age at the time of the contributor’s death.”

If you are 65 or older and aren’t receiving other CPP benefits, you will receive 60% of your partner’s pension.

But the rate you’re eligible for differs if you’re under 65.

In this case, if you aren’t receiving additional CPP benefits, you’ll receive a flat rate portion and be entitled to 37.5% of your partner’s pension.

What if you’re already receiving other CPP benefits?

If you’re currently receiving your full retirement or disability pension, you won’t be eligible for a full survivor’s pension.

For example, if you’re already receiving disability benefits, you’ll receive only a portion of the survivor’s pension, but you’ll receive the full disability pension. The same rule applies if you’re receiving a retirement pension.

If you receive multiple benefits, the final amount will be adjusted according to your age and the benefits you already receive.

You’ll then receive the benefits as a single payment every month.

How can you qualify?

To be eligible to receive the monthly benefits, you must be legally married or be a common-law partner of a deceased CPP contributor.

If you’ve been widowed more than once, you’ll only receive one survivor’s pension. Should you remarry, you’ll continue receiving your survivor’s pension.

How to apply

It’s important to apply soon after your partner’s death, as back payments are only available for up to 12 months.

You can apply online, but if a registered trustee, guardian, or other legal representative is applying on a client’s behalf, the application must be done by phone or mail. Check here for contact information.

To apply online, complete the CPP Survivor’s Pension form by signing in to your My Service Canada Account (MSCA). Supporting documents will be required; you can mail them or drop them off at a Service Canada location. You’ll also need to add your and your partner’s Social Insurance Number (SIN) on all documents beforehand.

If you’re using a paper application, you must complete this form, including supporting documents, your SIN and your partner’s, and send them by mail or drop them off at Service Canada.

You can expect your first benefit payment within six to 12 weeks of Service Canada receiving your completed application.

Check here for more details about the survivor’s pension.