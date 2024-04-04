Changes to Bell PVR service means you could lose a bunch of your recorded shows

If you’ve been recording shows on your Bell Fibe TV, their days are numbered.

Starting May 1, the TV provider is making some changes to its Personalized Video Recording (PVR) service.

In an email statement to Daily Hive, Bell spokesperson Jacqueline Michelis confirmed that starting next month, recordings will only be stored for 60 days.

That means that any shows you have saved on your PVR that are older than 60 days will be deleted on May 1.

“The viewing of nearly all recordings takes place within 60 days, so there is minimal impact to customers,” explained Michelis.

X user @SimonDingleyTV posted a screenshot of a notification a Bell customer received about the changes on Wednesday.

“Two Bell representatives confirm it plans to delete all recordings on your PVR older than 60 days starting May 1st,” reads the post “Asked why? One responded: ‘So they can save space.'”

Michelis didn’t respond to our question about why this change will be implemented.

According to the provider’s FAQ, Fibe TV has “evolved to a cloud-based storage system” that saves viewers’ recordings.

“It lets you store up to 320 hours of recordings, regardless of resolution, for up to 60 days,” the site reads. “You’ll get a reminder 15 days before a recording expires.”

Once you reach the 320-hour limit, Bell will start deleting your recordings, beginning with the oldest.

If you’re worried about missing episodes you saved from your fave shows, it might be time to consider streaming services, where the shows live on forever (for the most part).

Thinking of mooching off of your friend’s or family’s streaming subscriptions? Think again.

Streaming giants like Netflix and Disney+ have already cracked down on password sharing here in Canada.