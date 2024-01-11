The future of Aritzia: Will the Canadian company succeed in the US market?

Hold on to your Super Puffs, Aritzia fans: the clothier is in a weird place these days.

Driving the news: Canadian clothing retailer Aritzia dropped its quarterly earnings report, posting a net revenue increase of 5%. But the company also saw net income drop a whopping 39% due to more markdowns as it tried to get its inventory in check — rarely a great sign for a popular brand.

Why it matters: The business has seen shares freefall nearly 50% in the past year amid an aggressive US expansion plan. Some experts feel this focus on expanding has taken precedence over debuting new styles that target buyers want.

However, the company may have course-corrected. Shoppers are reportedly happy with new products, and the company may be able to avoid future markdowns after it cleared house with a successful (if chaotic) archive sale.

You might also like: Aritzia accused of racism, discrimination by former staff: report

"But we cannot make a 3X": Model calls out irony of Aritzia's massive Super Puff display

Is that Aritzia shirt really worth it? Canadian "de-influencer" helps shoppers make better decisions

Big picture: With lots of buzz, a cult following, and numerous celebrity fans, Aritzia is on the precipice of becoming the next success story of a Canadian retailer thriving in the U.S., à la lululemon. And unlike lulu, it hasn’t disavowed its Canadian roots by ditching the TSX.

Yes, but: That’s only if it can stay in fashion. Its latest earnings cast some doubt on whether Aritzia is hot or not — as has backlash from once-loyal fans upset with a perceived dip in quality (the r/Aritzia Reddit is mostly made up of posts like this) and bad press for an allegedly discriminatory and toxic culture.

Get smarter about what matters. Sign up for The Peak, a free five-minute daily email on Canadian business, tech, and finance that you’ll actually enjoy reading.