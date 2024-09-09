New iPhone 16, AirPods, Apple Watch models unveiled at "Glowtime" event

Apple unveiled many new products, including the latest Apple Watch 10, iPhone 16, AirPods 4 and more, at its much-anticipated “Glowtime” announcement on Monday morning.

Daily Hive was at Apple Park in Cupertino, California, for the announcement.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Apple Watch 10 and Apple Watch Ultra

The first big announcement from Apple is its brand-new Series 10 watch.

Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that the latest iteration of the Apple Watch will include new features and capabilities to make it even more “useful, essential, and intelligent. ”

For Series 10, Apple developed what it says is the biggest wearable display it has ever built, with up to 30% more screen area than previous generations.

This will allow users to read and type more easily. The display and case have wider corners and an aspect ratio. The display is 40% brighter when viewed from an angle, improving visibility.

The aluminum design of series 10 comes in three colours: jet black, rose gold, and silver aluminum. It also comes in a polished titanium finish version, which will replace its older stainless steel design.

Other specs include further miniaturization of modules inside the watch, meaning there’s a smaller speaker without compromising sound.

Apple also highlighted how the Apple Watch 10 upped its focus on monitoring and enhancing health.

It now comes with a new “Breathing Disturbances” feature, which utilizes a sleep accelerometer to detect small movements at the wrist, which are associated with interruptions to normal breathing during sleep. Every 30 days, the Apple Watch analyzes sleep disturbance data, and users can view their nightly disturbances in the Health app.

Apple Watch Ultra 2, which is now available in a black titanium finish, is meant for athletes. With its most “rugged design,” Apple said the watch also features a longer-lasting 36-hour battery life and 72 hours in low-power mode. It also has the brightest display ever designed by Apple and improved GPS functioning.

New AirPods

Further announcements included the new AirPods 4, the iPhone 16, and updates to Apple Intelligence.

The AirPods 4 have a slightly altered shape to better fit all ear shapes. They will use a brand-new H2 chip, an upgrade from the 2021 AirPods 3 model.

There’s also another version of the AirPods 4, which includes noise cancellation and other features from the popular AirPods Max, such as transparency mode and Adaptive Audio.

The AirPods Max did not change much. The over-the-ear headphones are now available in four new colours and will use a USB-C port.

Apple says its AirPods Pro 2 will introduce the world’s first “end-to-end hearing health experience” and will come equipped with a hearing protection feature and a clinical-grade hearing aid function.

iPhone 16 and 16 Pro

The new iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are heavily focused on using Apple Intelligence and are equipped with powerful updates to Siri. All versions of the model will have larger screens and be powered by the A18 chip.

The Apple Intelligence built into the phones allows users to unlock a range of new possibilities when it comes to writing, checking their inbox, receiving notifications, and more.

Siri has also received an update and is equipped with improved language understanding.

Another cool addition is the Action button, which allows users to quickly open several controls, including their camera and flashlight, and use Shortcuts.

For those keen on photography, the Camera Control integration helps iPhone users quickly launch their camera, take photos and videos, and adjust their shots so they don’t miss a moment.

Apple says Camera Control will soon use visual intelligence to pull up additional information when a photo is clicked. For example, if you take a photo of a cafe, the Visual Intelligence functioning will bring up reviews and hours of that particular business.

The newest iPhones also come with the 48MP Fusion camera, unlocking the ability to capture clearer, crisper visuals. The phones also now take spatial photos and videos that can be enjoyed with the Apple Vision Pro.

Apple also dropped the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, which are basically superpowered versions of the 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. They come with a more efficient A18 Pro Chip and are built for “Apple intelligence,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of worldwide marketing.

All of Apple’s new products are available for pre-order today and will be in stores starting Friday, September 20. Pricing and more info can be found here.