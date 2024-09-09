These are the 10 best places to live in Canada

A new report shows this year’s best places to live in Canada based on liveability factors.

Re/Max partnered with Montreal-based data analytics firm Local Logic1 to determine the top neighbourhoods in major, growing real estate markets.

“Livability refers to the qualities that give each homeowner the true satisfaction of living in their neighbourhood, such as access to affordable homes, green space, restaurants, entertainment or other amenities,” Re/Max explained in a recently published report. “Livability is largely related to lifestyle preferences and is entirely subjective.”

The study considered all the factors Canadians deemed important in a liveable place, per a Leger survey. These include affordability, proximity to work, easily walkable, access to green spaces and parks, proximity to health or medical services, low-density neighbourhoods, proximity to public transit, easily driveable, proximity to preferred childcare/schools, access to bike lanes/walking paths, a neighbourhood with diverse cultures and ethnicities, and high-density neighbourhoods.

Affordability was the top factor, with 44% of survey participants prioritizing it, followed by neighbourhood safety and walkability.

“Cities in Prairie provinces, such as Alberta and Manitoba, overwhelmingly top the list, with some of the most liveable neighbourhoods in Canada,” real estate experts said. “Not surprisingly, the relative affordability of these regions is boosting their liveability ranking, combined with access to amenities.”

Without further ado, these are the best places to live in Canada in no particular order.

Downtown West End, Calgary, Alberta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason T. Tiongco, LPT (@tiongcojason)

Calgary’s downtown west end has seen more foot traffic in recent years. The ease of getting to the city’s core makes it an ideal spot. Getting there via bike, car, or transit doesn’t take long.

Daniel McIntyre, Winnipeg, Manitoba

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West End BIZ (@westendbiz)

Re/Max describes this western downtown Winnipeg neighbourhood as “relaxed and family-friendly,” with lots of single-family homes. The area is quite walkable, and access to schools and parks is easy, making it a dreamy location for parents with young kids.

“Public transit is available via a number of nearby bus routes, and those who prefer driving enjoy easy highway access,” the report reads.

Oliver/Wîhkwêntôwin, Edmonton, Alberta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeff Szucsik (@jefrosonic)

The name of this old Edmonton neighbourhood will soon change from Oliver to Wîhkwêntôwin, meaning “circle of friends.”

It’s one of the more populated areas in the city, which likely contributes to its vibrant and welcoming vibe. There are tons of condo options for those who don’t want to live in a house.

Heritage, Regina, Saskatchewan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heritage Community Association (@heritage_comm)

Heritage does justice to its name, with lots of history to take in. It’s located east of Downtown Regina.

“Historic homes still line the streets, lending a distinct character,” experts at Re/Max said. “While the neighbourhood started to decline post-war, it is brimming with potential.”

​Sandy Hill, Ottawa, Ontario

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SerCo Realty Group (@sercorealtygroup)

Close to the University of Ottawa, the Sandy Hill area is trendy and great for anyone who loves to go out. You can shop at Rideau Centre and take walks, and the public transit is “well-serviced,” according to Re/Max.

The neighbourhood is just minutes from Parliament Hill, too.

Quinpool Area, Halifax, Nova Scotia

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Quinpool Road (@quinpool_road)

This neighbourhood has some significant landmarks, including the Atlantica Hotel and the Oxford Theatre.

Re/Max said the area also has an eclectic mix of restaurants and more than 120 businesses.

“While it’s primarily a commercial stretch, this neighbourhood connects the working-class north end and the wealthier south end of the city,” the report reads.